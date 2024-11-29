Five Chinese, six Russian aircraft enter Kadiz without notice
Published: 29 Nov. 2024, 14:48
- LIM JEONG-WON
Five Chinese and six Russian military aircraft entered South Korea’s air defense zone without prior notice Friday afternoon, Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) announced the same day.
The foreign aircraft entered the East and South Sea areas of the Korea Air Defense Identification Zone (Kadiz) from 9:35 a.m. to 1:53 p.m. Friday, according to the JCS. There was no violation of South Korean sovereign airspace.
“Our military identified the Chinese and Russian military aircraft before they entered the Kadiz and implemented tactical measures by deploying Air Force fighter jets in preparation for an emergency,” the JCS said.
