Cold snap chills Korea after two days of heavy snowfall
Published: 29 Nov. 2024, 11:27 Updated: 29 Nov. 2024, 13:04
After two days of heavy snowfall across Korea, a cold wave has followed, bringing freezing temperatures.
As the heavy snowfall eased on Friday, Gyeonggi experienced freezing temperatures due to a sudden cold snap.
According to the Seoul Metropolitan branch of the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA), morning low temperatures in Gyeonggi were as follows: Yangpyeong at minus 10.5 degrees Celsius (13.1 degrees Fahrenheit), Ansan at minus 6.9 degrees, Yongin at minus 6.7 degrees, Seongnam at minus 5.5 degrees and Suwon at minus 5 degrees.
Some areas also experienced strong winds of up to 10 meters (32.8 feet) per second, making the wind chill feel even colder.
"As of 7 a.m., there have been no reports of multi-vehicle collisions on highways, but elevated roads and bridges may have icy patches," said a police official. "Please maintain a safe following distance and drive cautiously at reduced speeds."
Caution is also needed as snow accumulated on rooftops can fall and cause damage. At 5:06 p.m. on Thursday in Danwon District, Ansan, snow fell from a roof and injured a passerby. Earlier that morning in Sangnok District, a large chunk of snow fell from a rooftop and damaged a parked car.
The snowfall, which began on Wednesday, ceased entirely by 1 p.m. on Thursday. The average snow accumulation across 31 cities and counties was 16.7 centimeters.
As of Thursday, 410 cases of structural damage due to snow had been reported. These included 34 collapsed canopies or roofs, 95 greenhouses, 223 livestock facilities and 58 other structures.
Emergency responses related to the snowstorm included a total of 970 cases: 12 rescue operations, 27 medical emergencies and 931 safety measures.
The KMA forecast an additional 1 to 5 centimeters of snow in southern inland areas of Gyeonggi and 1 to 3 centimeters elsewhere later in the afternoon. Daytime high temperatures are expected to range from 3 to 12 degrees.
The cold snap is expected to last through Saturday before gradually easing.
"Black ice is likely to form on shaded roads, alleys and less-traveled streets due to the low temperatures," said a KMA official. "Please exercise caution to prevent traffic accidents and falls."
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG
