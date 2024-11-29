 Daegu Haany University creates online course for Chinese students on XuetangX
Daegu Haany University creates online course for Chinese students on XuetangX

Published: 29 Nov. 2024, 15:12
Daegu Haany University [DAEGU HAANY UNIVERSITY]

Daegu Haany University will launch an online course on China's largest online education platform to help international students prepare for studying in Korea, the university said Friday.
 
The course will be hosted on XuetangX, China’s Massive Open Online Courses (MOOC) platform established by Tsinghua University in 2013. XuetangX offers approximately 10,000 courses and has over 7 million users.
  

Titled “School Life 101 for International Users,” the course provides insights into local university policies and campus life, tailored for prospective international students. It includes interviews with current international students at Daegu Haany University and virtual campus tours.  
 
The course features subtitles in multiple languages and AI-powered English dubbing. It will remain available for three years as part of a collaboration between Korea’s National Institute for Lifelong Education and XuetangX.
 
"We aim to showcase the excellence of Korean higher education to Chinese students through this program," said Park Seung-hee, head of the Digital Education Center at K-MEDI. "This course provides an opportunity for more international students to experience Korea's high-quality education system."

BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
tags Korea Daegu Haany University K-MOOC

