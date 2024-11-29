[WEEKEND GETAWAY] Four Christmas markets in Seoul that completely sleigh
Published: 29 Nov. 2024, 17:43
- KIM DONG-EUN
A blanket of snow covered Seoul’s landscapes this week. The heaviest snowfall in 100 years has covered everything from trees to roofs, offering a bittersweet mix of chilly weather and a scenic view. With the snow taking over the city, it has set the stage for the festive season.
If you’ve been looking for this year’s hot Christmas spots in the Seoul metropolitan area, here are four trending Christmas markets that are already running, or will be soon, for you to check out.
Hyundai Seoul, Christmas "H Village"
더현대서울 'H 빌리지'
The Hyundai Seoul in Yeouido, western Seoul, is one of the first major commercial venues to mark the festive season. The Christmas-based 'H Village' opened Nov. 1 this year and will run until Jan. 31. The shopping mall has transformed its fifth floor with holiday-themed decorations and installations, including booths that resemble the streets of European markets.
Hyundai presents different concepts each year for Christmas, such as the wholegrain-filled warehouse theme in 2022 and the Art Nouveau-style shops last year, featuring red teddy bears named Harry. This year’s theme, “Le Grand Theatre,” introduces a circus theme with flying hot air balloons and colorful tents. Magic shows and performances appear throughout the floor, offering photo spots for those who make reservations. Harry the teddy bear from last year returns through a pop-up store after successful reviews, with signature merchandise such as teddy bears, key rings and Christmas ornaments available at the market.
Three rounds of online reservations have taken place so far, and all spots were filled in a matter of minutes. The official social media outlet of Hyundai Seoul announced the fourth round will open on Dec. 5 at 6 p.m. Reservation links and details are available through the store's Instagram page. On-site registration begins at 11:30 a.m. on operating days, accessible via QR codes on the second to fourth floors of the department store.
@thehyundai_seoul
108, Yeoui-daero, Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul (5F Sounds Forest)
(서울 영등포구 여의대로 108, 더현대 5층 사운즈포레스트)
Duration: Nov. 1 - Dec. 31, 2024
Operating hours: 10:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Phone number: 02-767-2233
Website: www.ehyundai.com/DP/lang/en/DEP000001.do?branchCd=B00140000
Shinsegae Department Store, "Pursuit of Christmas Moments"
신세계백화점 '크리스마스의 순간들을 찾아서'
Shades of blood red and pure white lighting up the large LED panels of Shinsegae Department Store in Jung District, central Seoul, became a popular topic online during last year’s Christmas season. The media facade attracted large crowds waiting in the cold to witness the four-minute show across the exterior wall of the flagship store building, drawing over six million visitors during last year's display season. This year’s show, dubbed "Pursuit of Christmas Moments," began on Nov. 1 and will run until Jan. 31 next year at Shinsegae Square. From 6 a.m. to midnight, the digital signage will light up for four minutes each round, with around 20,000 LED lights turning on and off to create Christmas-themed imagery. The show also features clips of Korean culture and global streaming content.
On the basement floor of the building, holiday pop-up stores are set up, including prop stalls and a photo booth decorated in a festive Christmas theme.
Just 10 minutes by foot is the Lotte Department Store flagship, which also hosts a lighting show every half hour until Dec. 31.
@shinsegaegroup.official
63, Sogong-ro, Jung District, central Seoul
(서울시 중구 소공로 63)
Duration: Nov. 1, 2024 - Jan. 31, 2025
Operating hours: 6 p.m. - midnight
Website: www.shinsegae.com/index.do
Lotte Department Store, “Christmas Market"
롯데백화점 크리스마스 마켓
The hub of Lotte’s landmarks, including Lotte World Mall, Lotte World Tower and Lotte Department Store, located in Jamsil-dong, Songpa District, southern Seoul, is once again home to this year’s Christmas Market in the square behind Lotte World Mall and Lotte Tower. The event zone opened on Nov. 20 and will operate until Jan. 5 next year, with new additions — a Christmas market that requires tickets and an ice rink decorated by fashion brand Chanel.
Last year, the 22-meter (72.2-feet) high Christmas tree was open for anyone to enter, providing a popular photo spot. This year, however, a 2,000 won ($1.50) entrance fee is required, which grants access to 41 booths and a carousel. The entrance fee is redeemable as a discount on purchases made at the market. Snacks and drinks, ranging from coffee to highball menus, are available at the booths, as well as toys and merchandise for children. Admission tickets can be purchased both through the official app and via on-site registration.
The market is next to an ice rink, which is themed to embody the aesthetics of Chanel, with large perfume and cosmetic stands decorating the rink's perimeter.
300, Olympic-ro, Songpa District, southern Seoul
(서울시 송파구 올림픽로 300)
Duration: Nov. 20, 2024 - Jan. 5, 2025
Operating hours: 10:30 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Website: https://global.lotteshopping.com/eng/main
2024 Gwanghwamun Market
2024 광화문 마켓
As part of the city government’s annual Seoul Winter Festa, Gwanghwamun Square in Jongno District, central Seoul, will light up with the Seoul Lantern Festival and Gwanghwamun Market starting Dec. 13. Running until Jan. 5, six major spots in central Seoul — Gwanghwamun, Gwanghwamun Square, the Cheonggyecheon, Seoul Plaza, Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP) and Bosingak — will host a winter special event featuring K-pop performances, street markets and more cultural festivities.
Gwanghwamun Square, already a tourist favorite, will receive even more attention as it hosts a Christmas market and light installations created by globally renowned artists, including Korea’s Yim Tae-kyu. Handmade crafts, winter-special goods and food booths will welcome visitors, along with brand collaboration booths and photo zones, which are added to the must-see list.
The 2024 Seoul Lantern Festival at Cheonggyecheon Stream, starting on the same day, will run until Jan. 12, 2025, as part of the Winter Festa. Check the official website for more details.
Sejong-ro, Jongno District, central Seoul
(서울 종로구 세종로)
Duration: Dec. 13, 2024 - Jan. 5, 2025
Phone number: 02-3788-8168
Website: www.stolantern.com
BY KIM DONG-EUN
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
