 Russia and North's defense ministers meet in Pyongyang for military talks
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

Russia and North's defense ministers meet in Pyongyang for military talks

Published: 29 Nov. 2024, 17:03 Updated: 29 Nov. 2024, 18:25
Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov, right, is welcomed by North Korean Defense Minister No Kwang-chol upon his arrival at Pyongyang International Airport outside of Pyongyang in North Korea on Friday in this photo taken from a video released by Russian Defense Ministry. [AP/YONHAP]

Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov, right, is welcomed by North Korean Defense Minister No Kwang-chol upon his arrival at Pyongyang International Airport outside of Pyongyang in North Korea on Friday in this photo taken from a video released by Russian Defense Ministry. [AP/YONHAP]

 
Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov emphasized growing military cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang during his visit to Pyongyang on Friday, according to Russian state news agencies, amid deepening ties between the two countries.
 
"Today, the friendly ties between Russia and the DPRK are expanding dynamically in all areas, including military cooperation," Belousov was quoted as saying during talks with North Korean Defense Minister No Kwang-chol in Pyongyang, as reported by Sputnik, referring to North Korea by its official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. 
 
"We are committed to implementing all agreements reached at the highest level and look forward to close and productive collaboration with our Korean counterparts."
 
The treaty on a comprehensive strategic partnership between North Korea and Russia aims to play "a stabilizing role in Northeast Asia, making a positive contribution to maintaining the balance of power in the region and reducing the risk of a relapse of war on the peninsula," he added, according to Sputnik.
 
In response, No emphasized the priority of fostering a "combat friendship and cooperation" between the two nations' armed forces.
 
The Russian defense chief's visit, announced earlier by the Russian Defense Ministry, includes discussions with North Korea's "military and military-political officials," while specifics of the discussions remain undisclosed.
 
Russia's Denfence Minister Andrei Belousov, left, and his North Korean counterpart General No Kwang-chol are seen during a ceremony to welcome Belousov upon his arrival at Pyongyang's Sunan International Airport on Friday in this photo provided by the Russian Defence Ministry. [TASS/YONHAP]

Russia's Denfence Minister Andrei Belousov, left, and his North Korean counterpart General No Kwang-chol are seen during a ceremony to welcome Belousov upon his arrival at Pyongyang's Sunan International Airport on Friday in this photo provided by the Russian Defence Ministry. [TASS/YONHAP]

While specifics of the discussions remain undisclosed, the visit is widely seen as part of broader efforts to strengthen military cooperation following the recent ratification of the mutual defense treaty by the two nations.
 
This visit comes shortly after North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui’s weeklong working visit to Moscow in late October. During that visit, Russian President Vladimir Putin extended an unexpected courtesy by meeting Choe at the Kremlin. On Nov. 20, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un met with Alexandr Kozlov, Russia’s minister of natural resources and ecology, who led a Russian delegation to the nation for a meeting of the intergovernmental committee for cooperation in trade, economy, science and technology.  
 
Analysts suggest that Belousov’s visit likely involves more than routine follow-up discussions related to the defense treaty.
 
“North Korea would aim to gain updates from the battlefield, such as troop deployments. Russia, on the other hand, seeks additional support in manpower and conventional weaponry,” said Yang Moo-jin, president of the University of North Korean Studies. 
 
Yang added that the visit might include delivering a personal letter from Putin to Kim and possibly scheduling Kim’s visit to Russia.  
 
As Russia and North Korea draw closer, the European Union (EU) on Thursday issued a strong condemnation of their military cooperation while urging South Korea to provide arms to Ukraine. 
 
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin sign joint documents during a ceremony at the Kumsusan State Guest House in Pyongyang on June 19. [TASS/YONHAP]

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin sign joint documents during a ceremony at the Kumsusan State Guest House in Pyongyang on June 19. [TASS/YONHAP]

In a resolution adopted during a plenary session in France, the European Parliament acknowledged South Korea’s role in the global rules-based order and encouraged Seoul to "seek to shift its position on arming Ukraine," including providing "significant military resources" to aid Ukraine. The resolution also called to be "prepared for the possible defection" of members of North Korea’s military.  
 
The EU emphasized accountability for war crimes and violations of international law committed by Russia and its allies, including North Korea, and called for strengthened collaboration with the International Criminal Court and other judicial bodies to hold perpetrators accountable. It is the first official EU document to reference North Korea’s legal responsibility for its dispatch of troops to Russia. 
 
The resolution passed with 390 votes in favor, 135 against and 52 abstentions.  
  
The EU’s resolution followed a meeting earlier this week between South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and a visiting Ukrainian delegation led by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov. While discussions were held, the South Korean government has refrained from commenting on whether Ukraine formally requested military aid.  
 
Initially, South Korea had considered providing both defensive and offensive weapons to Ukraine, particularly as North Korea’s military support for Russia intensified. However, following the election of Donald Trump as U.S. president, with his pledge to end the Ukraine war, South Korea has adopted a more cautious approach to avoid jeopardizing geopolitical stability.
 
Update, Nov. 29: Story updated to include quotes from Russian and North Korean defense ministers, as quoted from Sputnik. 

BY SEO JI-EUN [[email protected]]
tags North Korea Russia Ukraine war

More in North Korea

Russia and North's defense ministers meet in Pyongyang for military talks

North Korean troops deployed to Russian military units as 'cannon fodder,' says South's defense chief

North sent repatriated defectors exposed to Christianity to prison camps, report says

Trump team discussing renewed direct talks with North Korea's Kim Jong-un: Report

CCTV cameras spotted in Pyongyang high school classroom

Related Stories

Refugees from Ukraine face struggles in Korea

North Korean troops suffered combat losses in Kursk, Zelensky says

Ukraine says 'matter of days' before North Korean troops reach front line

[Column] ‘We will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes’

Zelensky confirms Ukrainian troops in battle with North Koreans, calls for more support
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)