Russia and North's defense ministers meet in Pyongyang for military talks
Published: 29 Nov. 2024, 17:03 Updated: 29 Nov. 2024, 18:25
Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov emphasized growing military cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang during his visit to Pyongyang on Friday, according to Russian state news agencies, amid deepening ties between the two countries.
"Today, the friendly ties between Russia and the DPRK are expanding dynamically in all areas, including military cooperation," Belousov was quoted as saying during talks with North Korean Defense Minister No Kwang-chol in Pyongyang, as reported by Sputnik, referring to North Korea by its official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.
"We are committed to implementing all agreements reached at the highest level and look forward to close and productive collaboration with our Korean counterparts."
The treaty on a comprehensive strategic partnership between North Korea and Russia aims to play "a stabilizing role in Northeast Asia, making a positive contribution to maintaining the balance of power in the region and reducing the risk of a relapse of war on the peninsula," he added, according to Sputnik.
In response, No emphasized the priority of fostering a "combat friendship and cooperation" between the two nations' armed forces.
The Russian defense chief's visit, announced earlier by the Russian Defense Ministry, includes discussions with North Korea's "military and military-political officials," while specifics of the discussions remain undisclosed.
This visit comes shortly after North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui’s weeklong working visit to Moscow in late October. During that visit, Russian President Vladimir Putin extended an unexpected courtesy by meeting Choe at the Kremlin. On Nov. 20, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un met with Alexandr Kozlov, Russia’s minister of natural resources and ecology, who led a Russian delegation to the nation for a meeting of the intergovernmental committee for cooperation in trade, economy, science and technology.
Analysts suggest that Belousov’s visit likely involves more than routine follow-up discussions related to the defense treaty.
“North Korea would aim to gain updates from the battlefield, such as troop deployments. Russia, on the other hand, seeks additional support in manpower and conventional weaponry,” said Yang Moo-jin, president of the University of North Korean Studies.
Yang added that the visit might include delivering a personal letter from Putin to Kim and possibly scheduling Kim’s visit to Russia.
As Russia and North Korea draw closer, the European Union (EU) on Thursday issued a strong condemnation of their military cooperation while urging South Korea to provide arms to Ukraine.
The EU emphasized accountability for war crimes and violations of international law committed by Russia and its allies, including North Korea, and called for strengthened collaboration with the International Criminal Court and other judicial bodies to hold perpetrators accountable. It is the first official EU document to reference North Korea’s legal responsibility for its dispatch of troops to Russia.
The resolution passed with 390 votes in favor, 135 against and 52 abstentions.
The EU’s resolution followed a meeting earlier this week between South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and a visiting Ukrainian delegation led by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov. While discussions were held, the South Korean government has refrained from commenting on whether Ukraine formally requested military aid.
Initially, South Korea had considered providing both defensive and offensive weapons to Ukraine, particularly as North Korea’s military support for Russia intensified. However, following the election of Donald Trump as U.S. president, with his pledge to end the Ukraine war, South Korea has adopted a more cautious approach to avoid jeopardizing geopolitical stability.
Update, Nov. 29: Story updated to include quotes from Russian and North Korean defense ministers, as quoted from Sputnik.
