President Yoon’s approval rating drops to 19%

President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating slid to 19 percent from the previous week, a poll showed Friday.Positive assessment of Yoon fell by 1 percentage point from a week earlier, while negative assessment stayed the same at 72 percent, according to the poll conducted on 1,001 people aged 18 or older between Tuesday and Thursday by Gallup Korea.Yoon's approval rating has stayed between the late 10 percent and the early 20 percent range in Gallup polls after hitting a record low of 17 percent in the first week of November.His handling of the economy, diplomacy and first lady Kim Keon Hee's allegations were cited as reasons for negative assessment.The approval rating of the conservative People Power Party came to 32 percent, up 4 percentage points from a week earlier, while support for the liberal Democratic Party (DP) fell 1 percentage point to 33 percent.In the same survey, 41 percent of the respondents said the court made the right decision in acquitting DP leader Lee Jae-myung of charges of suborning a former mayoral secretary to make false court testimony in his favor, while 39 percent said it was a wrong decision.Lee had been accused of suborning a secretary to former Seongnam Mayor Kim Byung-ryang to give false testimony during a 2019 trial on his alleged election law violations.The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.Yonhap