 Education Ministry certifies AI-based textbooks for classroom use
Published: 29 Nov. 2024, 18:00 Updated: 29 Nov. 2024, 18:27
Image of child using a digital tablet. Photo is not directly related to the article. [GETTY IMAGES]

Seventy-six artificial intelligence-based digital textbooks have been certified for classroom use for the first time, covering elementary to high school students, the Education Ministry said Friday.
 
The textbooks, which were listed in an official gazette, are for the subjects of math, English and information for elementary school third and fourth graders, middle school first graders and high school first graders.
 

The 76 were chosen from 146 textbooks submitted for certification.
 
The certified textbooks will be displayed at schools starting Monday, and each school will choose from them for use in classrooms starting in the new school year in March, alongside existing paper course books.
 
The Education Ministry said the digital textbooks will help provide tailored education to students in a way that matches their abilities and levels.
 
Meanwhile, the use of AI-powered textbooks for the subject of Korean has been put on hold for all grade levels. The AI textbooks for social studies and science in elementary schools and science in middle schools will be introduced in the 2027 school year, a year later than initially planned.
 
Education Minister Lee Ju-ho announced a road map to gradually introduce the AI textbooks, saying that tailored education through AI textbooks will help underachieving students develop necessary competencies for studies.
 
"This is a key policy that bridges the educational gap and tackles social polarization," Lee told a press briefing.
 
The ministry's decision for a gradual rollout apparently reflects concerns that such textbooks could excessively increase screen time for the students, potentially hinder their literacy skills and cause budget constraints.
 
Yonhap 
tags AI Textbook Education Korea

