Prosecutors conduct raids in South Gyeongsang for Myung Tae-kyun investigation

'Free from HYBE and ADOR': NewJeans confirms breakup with agency in new statement

Education Ministry certifies AI-based textbooks for classroom use

Paramedic holds driver for 45 minutes in dramatic bridge rescue

Related Stories

Hanok stays, soju tastings and rice wine distilleries: Exploring North Gyeongsang

Byeongsan Seowon offers relaxation for the body and soul in Andong

Two trapped miners lived on instant coffee for 3 days

North Gyeongsang to enroll more foreign students at vocational high schools in 2025

North Gyeongsang council members criticized for setting paddy ablaze, calling fire department to test response