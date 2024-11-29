Worker dies in fall at Lotte Hotel World, colleague rescued after hourlong hang from wire
Published: 29 Nov. 2024, 12:08 Updated: 29 Nov. 2024, 13:06
A man in his 60s fell to his death while painting the interior of Lotte Hotel World in Songpa District, southern Seoul.
According to fire authorities on Friday, the worker fell from a height of about 20 meters (65.6 feet) to the ground on Thursday at the remodeling site of the Lotte Hotel World, a resort-style hotel.
The worker was taken to a hospital but was later pronounced dead.
The man was painting when one of the wires attached to the platform he was standing on snapped, causing him to fall.
Another worker in his 40s was left hanging from a wire but was rescued by firefighters. He reportedly hung on for about an hour before being saved. The man suffered fractures and was transported to a hospital for treatment.
Both workers were employees of a subcontractor company.
Police and the Ministry of Employment and Labor plan to investigate whether Lotte Hotel properly managed safety measures, including potential violations of the Serious Accidents Punishment Act and the Occupational Safety and Health Act. The authorities will also look into the specific circumstances of the accident.
Lotte Hotel said that it would "cooperate fully to determine the cause of the accident," according to media reports.
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
