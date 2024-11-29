Today's fortune: Nov. 29, 2024

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores(the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.Wealth: stableHealth: goodLove: encounteringLucky direction: south1936: A good time to acquire new items.1948: You may hear news from relatives.1960: Meetings or gatherings might occur.1972: You could either host or be invited to an event.1984: An ideal day for long-distance travel or a trip.1996: A perfect day for blind dates, meetups or catching up with friends.Wealth: stableHealth: goodLove: joyfulLucky direction: south1937: A day filled with fun, freshness and satisfaction.1949: Spend a lazy day watching TV.1961: You may receive delightful news.1973: Your hard work is likely to pay off.1985: Expect compliments or an improvement of reputation.1997: Today, you are the star.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: generousLucky direction: north1938: Kindness will return as blessings.1950: Reminisce and share stories from the past.1962: You might offer advice to others.1974: An opportunity to teach or guide someone.1986: Listen more than you speak.1998: Seek advice from experienced individuals.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: generousLucky direction: north1939: Refrain from interference and build trust.1951: People matter more than material things.1963: You may achieve partial success.1975: Whether you do it or not, it doesn’t make much difference.1987: Overly rigid approaches can lead to breakage.1999: Blend into the atmosphere around you.Wealth: stableHealth: goodLove: joyfulLucky direction: east1940: You may receive filial piety or admiration.1952: Take the lead in managing household matters.1964: You are likely to achieve your goal.1976: Expect favorable outcomes.1988: Enjoy personal time away from work.2000: Meet up with friends.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: jealousLucky direction: east1941: A tree with many branches always faces the wind.1953: Other people’s possessions may seem more appealing.1965: Avoid being domineering or overly submissive.1977: Practice humility.1989: Too many decision-makers spoil the plan.2001: Envy leads to loss.Wealth: excellentHealth: robustLove: unifyingLucky direction: south1942: The more children, the merrier.1954: A harmonious family is the foundation of happiness.1966: Everything may please you, from top to bottom.1978: Arrange gatherings or team-building events.1990: From head to toe, you feel great.2002: Today, you shine as the main character.Wealth: stableHealth: goodLove: joyfulLucky direction: west1943: You may enjoy unexpected blessings, but avoid overeating.1955: What seemed insignificant may bring joy.1967: Valuable information or meetings could arise.1979: A lucky day.1991: Relationships improve and the atmosphere brightens.2003: You might engage in something you love.Wealth: spendingHealth: cautiousLove: frustratingLucky direction: west1944: It’s hard to let it go.1956: Gentleness can sometimes overcome strength.1968: Survival is the ultimate victory.1980: Avoid conflicts, not out of fear but to maintain peace.1992: Don’t linger too long at gatherings.2004: Avoid clinging to your friends.Wealth: spendingHealth: cautiousLove: frustratingLucky direction: east1945: Avoid crowded places.1957: Don’t think everything depends on you.1969: Trust yourself more than others.1981: Take an indirect approach instead of direct confrontation.1993: Success often comes with resources and connections.2005: Appearances can be deceiving.Wealth: stableHealth: goodLove: happyLucky direction: east1946: Life may be filled with happiness.1958: Take pride in the life you’ve lived.1970: Fortune may favor you today.1982: Capture precious and beautiful moments.1994: Everything might appeal to you today.2006: A lucky day.Wealth: stableHealth: goodLove: joyfulLucky direction: south1935: The heavens seem to favor you.1947: Follow your heart.1959: You might spend money happily.1971: Financial opportunities may come your way.1983: Gains could outweigh losses.1995: Expect progress rather than setbacks.2007: You might receive some pocket money.