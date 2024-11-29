Chungnam Asan beat Daegu 4-3 in K League playoff thriller

Chungnam Asan FC held off Daegu FC 4-3 to open their K League promotion-relegation playoff Thursday, taking a huge step toward earning their first-ever promotion to the top competition.Forward Park Dae-hoon scored a brace, while Juninho Rocha and Denisson Silva had a goal apiece for Chungnam at Cheonan Stadium in Cheonan, South Chungcheong. Cesinha had two of Daegu's three goals while Go Jae-hyeon had the other.These two clubs are meeting in one of the two promotion-relegation playoff matchups after Chungnam finished in second place in the K League 2 and Daegu ended up in 11th place, second from last, in the K League 1.The return leg will be 2 p.m. Sunday at DGB Daegu Bank Park in Daegu. Chungnam can earn promotion with a draw.If Daegu pull out a win, then the goal difference will determine who will get to play in the K League 1 in 2025. If the teams are tied in goal difference, they will go to a 30-minute extra time. They will go to a shootout if the score remains tied after extra time.Chungnam Asan, who joined the K League 2 in 2020, have never been promoted to the top league. Daegu spent three seasons in the K League 2, from 2014 to 2016.The other promotion-relegation playoff will pit Seoul E-Land FC, a K League 2 playoff winner, against Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, the 10th-place team from the K League 1. Their opening leg is 4 p.m. Sunday at Mokdong Stadium in Seoul, followed by the second leg at 2:20 p.m. on Dec. 8 at Jeonju World Cup Stadium in Jeonju, North Jeolla.Chungnam Asan scored their first goal with their first shot of the match, with Park converting a pass from Kim Ju-sung in the 11th minute.They doubled their lead three minutes later on Juninho Rocha's goal.Edgar for Daegu struck the woodwork in the 40th minute and then Chungnam Asan grabbed a 3-0 lead on Park's second goal of the night.Go scored during stoppage time of the first half to keep Daegu within striking distance, though Daegu were once again unlucky when Juninho Rocha hit the right goalpost with a curler in the 49th minute.Denisson Silva then gave Chungnam Asan a 4-1 cushion in the 68th minute, seven minutes after being subbed in for Kang Min-geu.Daegu went down swinging, with Cesinha scoring in the 86th minute and then during stoppage time, as they managed to cut the deficit to one ahead of the return leg at home.Yonhap