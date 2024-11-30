 Korea and Portugal discuss cooperation on battery, supply chains
Korea and Portugal discuss cooperation on battery, supply chains

Published: 30 Nov. 2024, 15:14
This photo provided by South Korea's foreign ministry shows the seventh Joint Economic Committee Meeting between South Korea and Portugal held in Lisbon on Nov. 29, 2024. [YONHAP]

Korea and Portugal have held economic talks to explore cooperation in the battery industry, Seoul's foreign ministry said Saturday.
 
During the seventh joint economic committee meeting in Lisbon on Friday, Kim Hee-sang, deputy foreign minister for economic affairs, met with his Portuguese counterpart, Joao Ferreira, to discuss strategies for cooperation, the ministry said.
 
Both sides agreed to enhance economic ties in supply chains, trade and investment to address growing uncertainties in the global trade environment.
 
They also highlighted potential for collaboration in the battery sector, combining Korea's advanced battery manufacturing capabilities with Portugal's large reserve for lithium, a key material for battery production, it said.

Yonhap
