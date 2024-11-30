 Trump’s potential tariff hike could slash Hyundai and Kia profits by up to 19%, S&P reports
Published: 30 Nov. 2024, 15:55
President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with the House GOP conference, Nov. 13, 2024, in Washington. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with the House GOP conference, Nov. 13, 2024, in Washington. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Donald Trump's return to the White House next year could cut Hyundai Motor’s and Kia’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (Ebitda) by up to 19 percent, according to a report released Friday by S&P Global.
 
Ebitda, a key measure of profitability, assesses a company’s capacity to generate cash flow.
 
"If a potential 20 percent tariff was applied to imports from Japan and South Korea, however, another up to 9% of EBITDA could be at risk for Toyota and up to 19% for Hyundai-Kia," the credit agency stated in a report titled "Auto industry buckles up for Trump's proposed tariffs on car imports."
 
The credit rating company, however, assessed that a proposed 25 percent tariff plan on imports from Mexico and Canada would have a "manageable" effect on Hyundai and Kia, given that the Korean automakers produce relatively few vehicles in those regions. 
 
t projected a less than 2 percent decline in Ebitda for the two companies.
 
On the other hand, the report predicted that the tariff increase would reduce the 2025 Ebitda of General Motors, Volvo, Jaguar Land Rover and Stellantis by more than 20 percent. 

BY JIN EUN-SOO [[email protected]]
