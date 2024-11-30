 BTS's V tops iTunes charts in 75 countries with latest release "Winter Ahead"
BTS's V tops iTunes charts in 75 countries with latest release "Winter Ahead"

Published: 30 Nov. 2024, 12:18 Updated: 30 Nov. 2024, 12:45
Scenes from the music video of BTS member V's "Winter Ahead" are seen in this image provided by BigHit Music. [YONHAP]

Scenes from the music video of BTS member V's "Winter Ahead" are seen in this image provided by BigHit Music. [YONHAP]

Singer V of K-pop superband BTS has topped Apple iTunes charts in 75 countries with his latest release, “Winter Ahead,” his agency said Saturday.
  
The duet song with K-pop artist Park Hyo-sin, released on Friday, claimed the No. 1 spot on iTunes' Top Songs charts across various nations, including Britain, Germany and Japan, as of 6 a.m., according to BigHit Music.
  
The romantic jazz track also ranked first in Worldwide iTunes Song and European iTunes Song charts.
  
Its music video topped YouTube Trending Music Videos Worldwide, garnering over 4.48 million views within 24 hours its release.

Yonhap
