Historical film '12.12: The Day' wins Best Picture at Blue Dragon Film Awards
Published: 30 Nov. 2024, 12:40
- KIM JI-YE
Film “12.12: The Day” (2023) scored big at the 45th Blue Dragon Film Awards, taking home four awards, including the Best Picture award, on Friday night.
“I never imagined this film would do so well,” Kim Sung-su, the film’s director, said after receiving the Best Picture award, one of Korea’s prestigious film honors.
“I believe this was possible because the Korean cinema-loving audience showed a special affection for our film. With that in mind, I humbly hope that audiences will continue to show even more interest and love for Korean films in the future."
The film, released on Nov. 22, 2023, is set around the actual historical events of the nine hours on Dec. 12, 1979, when a military coup d’état broke out in Seoul.
The historical film has also won three other awards: Best Actor for Hwang Jung-min, Best Editing award and Most Popular Film award.
Actor Hwang marks his third Best Actor award at the Blue Dragon Film Awards. The actor previously received the award in 2005 for “You’re My Sunshine!” (2005) and in 2013 for “New World” (2013).
"To those who are just starting to act, those who love acting, and everyone pursuing a career as an actor in Korea, you are all Best Actor award-worthy,” Hwang said in his acceptance speech. “So, I hope you never give up and continue to move forward until the very end.”
He added, “Although film production has become more challenging and there aren't as many films being made, Korean cinema will always be with us, alive and breathing.”
While presenting the Most Popular Film award, given to the film that attracted the largest audience this year, actor Jung Woo-sung made his first public appearance since news broke out about his son born out of wedlock with model Moon Ga-bi. The film "12.12" garnered over 13 million moviegoers during its screening.
Actor Jung gave a speech after he accepted the Most Popular Film award on behalf of the film crew, apologizing for "disappointing people."
“I also want to sincerely apologize for disappointing everyone who has shown me love and support," he said. "I will accept all the criticism and carry it with me. As a father, I will take full responsibility for my son until the very end.”
Occult film “Exhuma” tied with “12.12: The Day” by taking home the most awards of the day, with four awards — Best Actress for Kim Go-eun, Best Art, Best Cinematography and Lighting and Best Director.
“Exhuma” director Jang Jae-hyun got teary during this acceptance speech, while thanking everybody who supported and worked for the film. He especially thanked actor Kim, saying, “I am so glad that you are an actor in Korea.”
Best Supporting Actor and Actress award, respectively, went to Jung Hae-in for his role in “I, the Executioner” and Lee Sang-hee for her role in Netflix’s film “My Name is Loh Kiwan.”
Actor Noh Sang-hyun was awarded Best New Actor for his role in “Love in the Big City,” which was his first lead role, and actor Park Ju-hyun took home the Best New Actress award for her role in “Drive.”
The Best New Director went to Cho Hyun-chul, who is also an actor, for his film “The Dream Songs” (2023).
Hosted by actors Han Ji-min and Lee Je-hoon this year, it was the first year without actor Kim Hye-soo, who took over the position for 30 years since 1993.
“After the decision was made for me to host the Blue Dragon Film Awards, I couldn't sleep at night, knowing the tradition and value behind it,” Han said. “But now, after hearing the sincere speeches and sparkling eyes of everyone who is here today, all my worries have faded and only gratitude remains.”
Singers AKMU’s Lee Chan-hyuk, Lim Kim, Zico and boy band Riize performed during the ceremony, to celebrate the event.
The Blue Dragon Film Awards, launched in 1963, is one of the three biggest film awards ceremonies in Korea, alongside Baeksang Arts Awards and Daejong Film Awards. This year, the ceremony was held at KBS Hall in Yeouido, western Seoul.
