Today's fortune: Nov. 30, 2024

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores(the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: generousLucky direction: west1936: Cherish traditions.1948: Create harmony between the old and the new.1960: Adapt to the times.1972: Helping each other is human nature.1984: A day to give more than to receive.1996: Maintain a positive mindset.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: understandingLucky direction: south1937: Speak less, share more.1949: Grandchildren are your future.1961: Start early to avoid being late.1973: Life is similar for everyone.1985: Don’t hold back compliments and kind words.1997: Follow the advice of your elders.Wealth: goodHealth: robustLove: unitedLucky direction: east1938: Family harmony is the foundation of happiness.1950: Your home may become lively with people.1962: Everything might align perfectly with your taste.1974: Unite as a family for household matters.1986: Achieve your goals and feel a sense of accomplishment.1998: Luck seems to be on your side.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: jealousLucky direction: west1939: Let your children handle physically demanding tasks.1951: You may feel slighted.1963: Plans might not go as expected.1975: Feel frustrated when seen, curious when not.1987: Achieve partial success.1999: Envy leads to defeat.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: toleratingLucky direction: east1940: Any choice may end in the same result.1952: Overlook small faults.1964: One choice is as good as another.1976: Listen more, speak less.1988: Drive with safety and courtesy in mind.2000: Show agreement with others' words.Wealth: spendingHealth: cautiousLove: conflictingLucky direction: north1941: Reflect on the saying, "Children are within the bosom."1953: Every child is dear, even if flawed.1965: Address unresolved issues as they don’t improve over time.1977: Silence is golden; speaking may cause harm.1989: Marital quarrels are fleeting.2001: Avoid being swayed by emotions.Wealth: moderateHealth: goodLove: joyfulLucky direction: north1942: Life may be filled with joy.1954: Your heart may overflow with happiness.1966: Find fulfillment in planned activities.1978: Physically tired but emotionally uplifted.1990: Ready to implement long-prepared plans.2002: Efforts will yield results.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: understandingLucky direction: south1943: Live youthfully and keep up with the times.1955: Don't say, “Back in my day.”1967: Avoid interfering with children’s jobs or marriage matters.1979: Acknowledge that filial duties are not easy.1991: Think from the elders' perspective.2003: Don’t limit yourself to narrow thinking.Wealth: moderatedHealth: goodLove: encounteringLucky direction: east1944: May hear news from relatives.1956: Enjoyable outings or pleasant meetings possible.1968: You may host or be invited.1980: Meet friends or go on a family outing.1992: Could attend gatherings or receive invitations.2004: Enjoyable time with friends.Wealth: moderateHealth: goodLove: joyfulLucky direction: east1945: Avoid overeating.1957: Laughter fills the home.1969: Take pride in your life journey.1981: Enjoy happy spending.1993: Couples may go on dates; singles may have a blind date.2005: Give or receive a gift.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: passionateLucky direction: south1946: Youthful heart despite advancing years.1958: Consider both your body and age.1970: Take charge of household matters but avoid overworking.1982: Plans may not align with reality.1994: Love needs more than courage.2006: Stay humble, avoid arrogance.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: goodLucky direction: west1935: Giving and receiving affection.1947: Mutual exchanges of kindness.1959: Blood is thicker than water.1971: Harmony comes from listening to your spouse.1983: Treat your partner kindly.1995: Feel like giving even a little.2007: Is it love or friendship?