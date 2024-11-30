Pohang steelers win Korea Cup tournament for 2nd straight years
Published: 30 Nov. 2024, 18:01 Updated: 30 Nov. 2024, 18:41
Former Ulsan player Kim In-sung headed home the go-ahead goal in the 112nd minute as Pohang captured the 2024 Korea Cup crown at Seoul World Cup Stadium in the capital. Kang Hyun-je then put the icing on the cake with a stoppage-time goal seconds before the final whistle.
With six titles overall, Pohang broke a tie with Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors and Suwon Samsung Bluewings for most Korea Cup championships.
Pohang's extra-time victory also foiled Ulsan's bid for a domestic double. Ulsan won their third straight K League 1 title earlier this month and were going for their second Korea Cup.
The teams were knotted at 1-1 after 90 minutes of action, before Kim put Pohang ahead for good 22 minutes into the extra session.
Oberdan saved a ball from going out of play deep in the attacking zone and made a backheel pass to Kim Jong-woo on the left wing. Kim then crossed for Kim In-sung, who soared to head it home with two defenders getting caught watching the ball.
Ulsan had a chance to tie it some five minutes later but Kim Min-jun's wide-open volley, set up by Lee Myung-jae's cross, went too high.
As the clock ticked down, Kang went on a one-man counterbreak and scored off his right foot to cap the victory.
Joo Min-kyu had opened the scoring for Ulsan in the 38th minute before Pohang's Jeong Jae-hee leveled the score in the 69th minute.
This was the first meeting in a Korea Cup final between these clubs, whose K League rivalry has been dubbed the “East Coast Derby” for their geographical proximity.
