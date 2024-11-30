 Pohang steelers win Korea Cup tournament for 2nd straight years
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Football

print dictionary print

Pohang steelers win Korea Cup tournament for 2nd straight years

Published: 30 Nov. 2024, 18:01 Updated: 30 Nov. 2024, 18:41
Pohang Steelers players celebrate a goal by Kim In-sung against Ulsan HD FC during the final of the Korea Cup football tournament at Seoul World Cup Stadium in Seoul on Nov. 30, 2024. [YONHAP]

Pohang Steelers players celebrate a goal by Kim In-sung against Ulsan HD FC during the final of the Korea Cup football tournament at Seoul World Cup Stadium in Seoul on Nov. 30, 2024. [YONHAP]

Pohang Steelers defeated their regional rivals Ulsan HD FC 3-1 for their second consecutive title at the top national football tournament on Saturday.

 
Former Ulsan player Kim In-sung headed home the go-ahead goal in the 112nd minute as Pohang captured the 2024 Korea Cup crown at Seoul World Cup Stadium in the capital. Kang Hyun-je then put the icing on the cake with a stoppage-time goal seconds before the final whistle.

 
With six titles overall, Pohang broke a tie with Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors and Suwon Samsung Bluewings for most Korea Cup championships.

 
Pohang's extra-time victory also foiled Ulsan's bid for a domestic double. Ulsan won their third straight K League 1 title earlier this month and were going for their second Korea Cup.

 
The teams were knotted at 1-1 after 90 minutes of action, before Kim put Pohang ahead for good 22 minutes into the extra session.

 
Oberdan saved a ball from going out of play deep in the attacking zone and made a backheel pass to Kim Jong-woo on the left wing. Kim then crossed for Kim In-sung, who soared to head it home with two defenders getting caught watching the ball.

 
Ulsan had a chance to tie it some five minutes later but Kim Min-jun's wide-open volley, set up by Lee Myung-jae's cross, went too high.

 
As the clock ticked down, Kang went on a one-man counterbreak and scored off his right foot to cap the victory.

 
Joo Min-kyu had opened the scoring for Ulsan in the 38th minute before Pohang's Jeong Jae-hee leveled the score in the 69th minute.

 
This was the first meeting in a Korea Cup final between these clubs, whose K League rivalry has been dubbed the “East Coast Derby” for their geographical proximity.

Yonhap
tags korea cup

More in Football

Pohang steelers win Korea Cup tournament for 2nd straight years

Chungnam Asan beat Daegu 4-3 in K League playoff thriller

[VIDEO] Inzaghi on leading the Champions League table

Korean football chief Chung Mong-gyu defies calls to resign, will run for fourth term

Seol Young-woo shines as Red Star dominate Stuttgart 5-1 in Champions League

Related Stories

Son Heung-min, Lee Kang-in both included in final Korean World Cup squad

Getting ready

Korea submits final bid to host 2023 Asian Cup

Korea settle for second at Asian Cup after hard-fought final

Five Korean referees to officiate at 2023 Women's World Cup
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)