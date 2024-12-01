 Orion, Haitai Foods raise snack prices on soaring cocoa costs
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Orion, Haitai Foods raise snack prices on soaring cocoa costs

Published: 01 Dec. 2024, 16:06
Orion's Bichobi chocolate snacks are displayed at a hypermarket in central Seoul on Sunday. The price of Bichobi was increased by 30 percent on the same day. [NEWS1]

Orion's Bichobi chocolate snacks are displayed at a hypermarket in central Seoul on Sunday. The price of Bichobi was increased by 30 percent on the same day. [NEWS1]

 
Orion and Haitai Foods both raised the prices of their chocolate-based snacks by as much as 20 percent on the back of soaring cacao bean prices.
 
Orion raised the prices of 13 products with an average increase of 10.6 percent on Sunday. Notably, the price of the Bichobi chocolate biscuit was increased by 20 percent, from 3,000 won ($2.15) to 3,600 won, while the Choco Songyi — known as Choco Boy in other regions — also experienced a 20 percent price increase to 1,200 won.
 
Prices for the company’s Moist Choco Chip Cookie increased 16.7 percent, while the Diget Chocolate and Market O Brownie went up by 12 percent and 10 percent, respectively, starting Dec. 1.
 
Orion will also temporarily pause the production of its chocolate bar To You and other snacks, as it would suffer from a “more than 30 percent price increase" if continued, according to the company.
 
Orion cited the “sharp increase” in the prices of cacao beans and nuts as the reason for the move and explained that the decision was made on a “market consensus that expects a continuation of the increase in price.”
 
Haitai Foods also raised the prices of 10 of its chocolate-based snacks: the price of the Free Time Choco Bar went up 20 percent, while the Homerun Ball snack and Oh-Yes Cake were increased by 11.8 percent and 10 percent, respectively.
 
The prices of cocoa, the processed form of cacao beans, experienced a 127 percent increase in price on year to record $9,236 per 1,000 kilograms (2,204 pounds) as of Nov. 26, according to a data from the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.
 
The sharp increase in price was in relation to the changes in temperature and decrease in the cultivable areas.
 
Lotte Wellfoods raised the prices of its chocolate-based products by 12 percent in June.

BY CHO YONG-JUN [[email protected]]
tags orion haitai foods chocolate snack cocoa

More in Industry

How high Korean Air could fly with Asiana merger

Cof-tastro-fee! Rising bean prices force price hikes

Looks can be deceiving: BMW's X3 has new look, same old good driving

Racks on racks: Cothing spending down in Q3 as warm weather keeps winter apparel on shelves

Samsung to take on LG with home appliance subscription service

Related Stories

Snacks, cereal and frozen food sales soar as social distancing continues

Key ingredient in coffee and cocoa adds to inflation woes

Orion's Custard cream cakes recalled for staph bacteria in Korea

Haters gonna hate, but mint chocolate wins no matter what

Pepero, ABC chocolates to become more expensive
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)