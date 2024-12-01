Racks on racks: Cothing spending down in Q3 as warm weather keeps winter apparel on shelves

Shoppers pass by racks of coats and jackets in the Myeong-dong shopping district in central Seoul on Sunday.A lack of demand for winter apparel on the back of unseasonably warm weather in the late fall drove down the proportion of clothing in consumer spending in the third quarter, according to a household trend survey by the Korean Statistical Information Service released on Sunday. Average monthly spending per household from July through September came to 2.9 million won ($2,080), with clothes and shoes down 1.6 percent on year.