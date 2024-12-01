 Samsung to take on LG with home appliance subscription service
Published: 01 Dec. 2024, 17:09 Updated: 01 Dec. 2024, 17:49
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


A model introduces Samsung Electronics' newly launched home appliance subscription service. [SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS]

Samsung Electronics launched a home appliance subscription service on Sunday, throwing down the gauntlet for rival LG Electronics, which has been the dominant player with an early jump in.
 
The Korean company said the so-called AI Subscription Club allows customers to use its newest home appliances like televisions, refrigerators, laundry machines and vacuum cleaners at a fixed monthly plan.
 

Of all available home appliances, 90 percent are mounted with AI functions, Samsung Electronics said.
 
Customers are offered various subscription plans according to their tastes, which include free repair services as well as diverse care services.
 
Subscription customers are also provided with a monthly care report that contains various information including their home appliance usage patterns and energy usage data.
 
LG Electronics first started the home appliance subscription service in 2009 with water purifier. It has expanded the scope since then and sales from it surpassed 1 trillion won ($717 million) for the first time this year through the end of September.

BY SARAH CHEA [[email protected]]
