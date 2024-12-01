HYBE, ADOR eye legal measures as NewJeans members walk away from contracts

BTS's V tops iTunes charts in 75 countries with latest release 'Winter Ahead'

aespa takes home seven awards at Melon Music Awards 2024

fromis_9 to cut ties with agency Pledis at end of year

Girl group IVE to release new music in January

Related Stories

Cube Entertainment signs 80 billion won deal with Kakao Entertainment

Melon Music Awards 2022 to be held on Nov. 26 at Gocheok Sky Dome

K-pop agencies Cube Entertainment, YG come out against deepfake pornography

Melon Music Awards will be virtual again this year

(G)I-DLE pays homage to times gone by with release of latest EP