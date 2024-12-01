aespa takes home seven awards at Melon Music Awards 2024
Published: 01 Dec. 2024, 15:11 Updated: 01 Dec. 2024, 15:32
- YOON SO-YEON
Girl groups aespa and (G)I-DLE rocked the Melon Music Awards 2024 night, the former taking home a total of whopping seven awards and the latter announcing its surprise news during the ceremony held Saturday in Incheon.
During this year's Melon Music Awards, held on Saturday at the Inspire Arena, aespa took home the Artist of the Year, Best Song of the Year and the Album of the Year awards, yielding only the Record of the Year award to girl group (G)I-DLE.
aespa also took home the Top 10 award, Millions Top 10 award, the Best Group Female award and the Best Performance Female award. The Million Top 10 is given to an artist whose album is streamed over 1 million times within 24 hours of release.
"We were filled with doubts this year, but this feels like we're being rewarded for everything," Karina said. "We want to thank the fans for believing in us. We'll always try to repay their love."
(G)I-DLE threw in a pleasant surprise to the event by announcing that all five members of the group renewed their contracts with Cube Entertainment, after receiving the Record of the Year award.
(G)I-DLE was also given the Top 10 award and leader Soyeon took home the Songwriter award.
"There were talks of (G)I-DLE disbanding because my contract was about to end, but we all decided to stay together," Soyeon said. "But we will always be together, the five of us, so please don't worry."
Boy band Riize also won big, taking home the Top 10, Millions Top 10, Best Group Male, Global Rising Artist and KakaoBank Everyone's Star awards.
The Best Solo Artist Male was given to Jungkook of BTS and the Best Solo Artist Female to IU.
Rookie of the Year went to boy band TWS and girl group ILLIT.
