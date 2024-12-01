Girl group IVE to release new music in January
Published: 01 Dec. 2024, 17:14
-
- YOON SO-YEON
Girl group IVE will release new music in January, its agency Starship Entertainment said Sunday, the third anniversary of the group's debut.
"IVE, who celebrates the third anniversary of debut today, is preparing for a new album to come in January as the first artist from Starship Entertainment in 2025 to do," the agency said in a press release.
The new release will come nine months since IVE's second EP, "IVE Switch," came out in April.
"We ask for your support for IVE, who will prove just how much they have grown through the world tour this year," the agency said.
IVE held 37 performances in 28 cities worldwide during the "Show What I Have" tour that kicked off in October last year and finished in Japan in September this year. IVE sold out all tickets to its Tokyo Dome performance, held on Sept. 4 and 5, proving its overseas popularity.
The girl group received awards at the 2024 MAMA Awards and the Melon Music Awards 2024 (MMA 2024) last month.
"We were so happy to have been able to perform around the world for [fan club] Dive, who welcomed us anywhere we went," leader Ahn Yu-jin said in a press release.
"It also gave the members to bond. We know that Dive and other people who like IVE were waiting for new music this year, but we decided to really put our work into it, even if it takes some time. We hope you look forward to our 2025 music."
"Today is the third anniversary of our debut. IVE has been so happy thanks to all the love from Dive. I hope you have a happy rest of the year watching IVE on the stage and get ready to start 2025 with IVE," she added.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
