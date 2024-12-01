 fromis_9 to cut ties with agency Pledis at end of year
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

fromis_9 to cut ties with agency Pledis at end of year

Published: 01 Dec. 2024, 16:40
Girl group fromis_9 [PLEDIS ENTERTAINMENT]

Girl group fromis_9 [PLEDIS ENTERTAINMENT]

 
All eight members of girl group fromis_9 will leave their agency Pledis Entertainment, ending the singers' three-year journey with the HYBE subsidiary at the end of the year.
 
"Our contract with fromis_9 members Lee Sae-rom, Song Ha-young, Park Ji-won, Roh Ji-sun, Lee Seo-yeon, Lee Chae-young, Lee Na-gyung and Park Ji-heon will end as of Dec. 31," Pledis Entertainment wrote on the band's fan community service Weverse.
 

Related Article

 
"We held very long talks about each of the fromis_9 members on their future and plans for their activities, and we came to the conclusion to end the contract."
 
The group will release its last song under Pledis Entertainment on Dec. 23 dedicated to the fans, according to the agency.
 
fromis_9 was formed in 2017 through Mnet's audition program "Idol School" and debuted the following year with "Glass Shoes" (2018). The girl group is best known for the hit tracks "Love Bomb" (2018), "Fun!" (2019) and "We Go" (2021). It debuted on Jan. 24, 2018.
 
Girl group fromis_9 [PLEDIS ENTERTAINMENT]

Girl group fromis_9 [PLEDIS ENTERTAINMENT]

Girl group fromis_9 [PLEDIS ENTERTAINMENT]

Girl group fromis_9 [PLEDIS ENTERTAINMENT]

 
The girl group was signed to CJ ENM, which owns cable channel Mnet, until 2021 when the company signed over the contract to Pledis Entertainment, home to boy band Seventeen, which was itself sold off to HYBE in May 2020.
 
Fans of fromis_9 had often expressed dismay at Pledis Entertainment for the lack of support given to the girl group compared to the other groups of Pledis, such as Seventeen and TWS. The girl group released two EPs in 2022, one full-length album in 2023 and one single this year.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags fromis_9 Pledis Entertainment

More in K-pop

Girl group IVE to release new music in January

fromis_9 to cut ties with agency Pledis at end of year

aespa takes home seven awards at Melon Music Awards 2024

BTS's V tops iTunes charts in 75 countries with latest release 'Winter Ahead'

HYBE, ADOR eye legal measures as NewJeans members walk away from contracts

Related Stories

fromis_9 unveils high-energy single 'Supersonic' aiming to be the sound of summer

Girl group fromis_9 to return to charts with first full-length album

Girl group fromis_9 to join Pledis Entertainment

fromis_9 to hold concerts in Seoul in January

Pledis to launch global audition to find future K-pop idols
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)