Presidential office demands DP to scrap downsized budget bill
Published: 01 Dec. 2024, 18:31 Updated: 01 Dec. 2024, 18:38
- SARAH KIM
Earlier Sunday, the DP said it would introduce a downsized budget bill for next year in a plenary National Assembly session on Monday, slashing the initial budget proposed by the Yoon Suk Yeol government of 677.4 trillion won ($485.4 billion) by some 4.1 trillion won.
"We urge the DP to withdraw its unilateral processing of its downsized budget plan," presidential spokesperson Jeong Hye-jeon said in a briefing at the Yongsan presidential office. "This is the first time in our constitutional history that the opposing party has unilaterally passed a downsized budget bill at the National Assembly's Special Committee on Budget and Accounts."
On Friday, the DP, which holds a majority in that National Assembly, unprecedentedly railroaded a budget proposal reflecting reductions in a session of the parliamentary special budget committee, despite a boycott by lawmakers of the People Power Party (PPP).
The reductions completely slashed special activity expenses for the presidential office's secretariat and National Security Office (NSO), as well as those for investigative agencies including the prosecution, police and the Board of Audit and Inspection. These special expenses do not have to be disclosed, often ensuring the confidentiality of their use.
The government's 4.8 trillion-won reserve fund was also halved to 2.4 trillion won. The budget for Yongsan park in central Seoul, a source of disagreement between the rival parties, was also reduced by some 35.2 billion won.
The PPP on Friday slammed the move for "neutralizing the functions of the prosecution, police and state audit agency," accusing the DP of trying to shield its chief, Lee Jae-myung, who faces several trials, including those over allegations of embezzlement of funds from the Gyeonggi provincial government and involvement in an illegal cash transfer to North Korea.
In turn, the DP has said it is reducing the budget for state agencies wielding too much power and called the downsizing a "necessary" measure to normalize the country's fiscal operations.
While the statutory deadline for approval of the national budget bill is Dec. 2, the National Assembly has rarely kept this date.
Park indicated "there is sufficient room for further negotiations if the government and the PPP show a forward-looking attitude," leaving open the possibility of revising the budget proposal.
In turn, presidential spokesperson Jeong said the slashing of the entire special activity expenses for the presidential office and cuts to the prosecution and police funds makes it "difficult to properly investigate and respond to crimes," including drug crimes.
She noted that the downsizing of the budget further "makes it difficult to actively respond to external uncertainties," such as "rapid changes in the trade environment expected after the launch of the new U.S. administration."
Jeong noted that "setbacks are inevitable in strengthening the competitiveness of high-tech industries such as semiconductors, as international competition increases day by day." She added it will also be difficult to support small business owners and self-employed merchants and response to natural disasters.
"If the DP's unilateral budget cuts cause problems in people's livelihood, security or diplomacy, the DP will be solely responsible," Jeong said.
Choo told reporters Sunday that the PPP will refuse to come to the negotiating table unless the DP-led budget committee drops its budget cut proposal and extends an apology, indicating the rival parties are inevitably on a collision course over the passing of the 2025 budget bill.
BY SARAH KIM [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
