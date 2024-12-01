Protestors throng downtown Seoul to denounce Yoon gov't, demand special probe for first lady
Published: 01 Dec. 2024, 18:24
- LEE SOO-JUNG
Tens of thousands marched against the Yoon Suk Yeol administration and demanded first lady Kim Keon Hee accept a special counsel probe during a liberal Democratic Party (DP)-led protest on Saturday in downtown Seoul.
The latest rally, which took place in Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul, marks the fifth of its kind, with around 100,000 people attending, according to the organizers. The DP has been holding such protests every week since Nov. 2.
The party’s rhetoric grew bolder at the latest rally, the first since a court acquitted DP leader Lee Jae-myung on criminal charges of subornation.
“Let us sing a song to expel the shamanistic government on Christmas," said Rep. Kim Min-seok, a DP's supreme council member. "Also, let us award a Nobel Peace Prize to Donald Trump."
Kim’s remarks appeared to target rumors that the presidential office received advice from shamans and expressed hope that inter-Korean talks would take place during the upcoming term of U.S. president-elect Donald Trump.
Kim also showed his party’s willingness to “turn the tide” before the inauguration of U.S. president-elect Donald Trump — set to happen after 50 days.
Although Lee and DP floor leader Park Chan-dae were present, neither publicly spoke at the protest.
The liberal protesters criticized the Yoon administration for vetoing a special counsel probe bill to investigate scandals involving Kim Keon Hee. They held pickets with slogans saying, “Conduct special counsel probe against Kim Keon Hee,” and blue balloons with the phrase, “Arrest Kim Keon Hee.”
They also shouted that a special probe against Kim is “an order from the sovereign,” condemning Yoon’s repeated use of the presidential veto.
DP Rep. Baek Seung-ah also lambasted the Yoon administration for its “shameless behavior.” She said, “There has not been any proper investigation nor search and seizure against Kim despite profound evidence.”
"Yoon has used state authorities for private interests and overused the vetoes to cover crimes by first lady Kim," Baek said, adding that the "society needs to bring the Yoon administration to justice."
The protesters also denounced the charges against Lee while holding light-up candles and wearing blue winter jackets with Lee’s name written on them. Blue is a color symbolizing the liberal DP. Lee has faced five criminal trials, with two cases already receiving lower court verdicts.
After the assembly, a civic group organized a march where participants shouted, “We reject Yoon Suk Yeol manipulating state affairs,” from 6:20 p.m. to 7:50 p.m. DP lawmakers also joined the march.
Conservative civic groups also staged rallies near the square in front of the Dongwha Duty Free Shop in Jongno District. The participants demanded the arrest of DP chief Lee. Around 1,000 people attended the conservative side’s protest, according to the organizers.
BY LEE CHAN-KYU, PARK JONG-SUH, NOH YU-RIM, LEE SOO-JUNG [[email protected]]
