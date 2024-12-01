Consultative group to solve doctors' strike collapses after physicians, med schools drop out

A consultative body involving the conservative People Power Party (PPP), the government and doctors' groups broke up Sunday, 20 days after its creation for the resolution of a prolonged walkout by trainee doctors, as doctors' groups decided to boycott future meetings.The consultative body was launched on Nov. 11 as part of efforts to resolve the medical crisis sparked after thousands of junior doctors left their workplaces in a mass resignation in February in protest against the government's decision to sharply raise the medical school quota.In Sunday's meeting, the Korean Academy of Medical Sciences (KAMS) and the Korea Association of Medical Colleges decided to drop out of the consultative body, according to their officials."We have confirmed there is no point of further negotiations as the government and the ruling party do not have the will to resolve the current situation," said Lee Jin-woo, president of KAMS.Lee Man-hee, a lawmaker of the PPP, told reporters the medical community has called for changing the medical school quota for next year, but it was difficult to accept the request given that the college admission process has already kicked off."The representatives at the consultative body have decided to suspend official meetings considering the situation," Lee said, noting he is unsure when the meetings will be resumed."But the government and the conservative party will continue to hold talks with the medical community," the lawmaker added.Yonhap