 Gov't adds 66 rare diseases subject to state support
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Gov't adds 66 rare diseases subject to state support

Published: 01 Dec. 2024, 18:37
A patient sitting on a wheelchair views a window in a general hospital in Seoul in April. [YONHAP]

A patient sitting on a wheelchair views a window in a general hospital in Seoul in April. [YONHAP]

Korea's disease control agency on Sunday said it has newly designated 66 rare diseases subject to government support this year, officials said.
 
This brings to 1,314 the total number of rare diseases under state supervision, up from 1,248 last year, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.
 
Once designated, the medical fees for patients with a rare disease are reduced to about 10 percent of total expenses under the National Health Insurance Service policy, which reduces costs for diseases that require expensive or long-term treatment.
 
Rare diseases refer to diseases with less than 20,000 patients in the country, or those with an unknown amount of patients due to difficulty in diagnosis.
 
The government designates and proclaims newly added rare diseases up for government support each year under the Rare Disease Management Act.
 
In 2022, the total number of newly added rare disease patients was tallied at 54,952.
 
Yonhap
 
tags Korea diseases

More in Social Affairs

Gov't adds 66 rare diseases subject to state support

Ski season begins

Consultative group to solve doctors' strike collapses after physicians, med schools drop out

Labor Ministry rejects Seoul city's visa request for foreign bus drivers

Four Greenpeace activists detained for illegally boarding LPG tanker for protest

Related Stories

3 more groups eligible for Covid-19 booster shots

Seoul mayor calls for new hospital to treat diseases

North Korean troops likely already engaged in combat, Ukrainian official says

North Korea holds first national cadres conference amid border flood crisis

North's Kim Jong-un calls Yoon an 'abnormal man,' threatens nuclear mobilization
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)