A digital clash between the U.S. and Europe

As Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, becomes U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s right-hand man, he is likely to engage in a fierce battle with the European Union (EU), which is trying to impose regulations on his company.The Digital Services Act (DSA) has been in effect in the EU for two years now. Massive online platforms like X are required to delete harmful content and actively respond to the spread of false information. The EU Commission in charge of competition policies started an investigation into X late last year for its alleged violation of such obligations.During the U.S. presidential election, Musk posted thousands of false claims online, such as “Democrats are bringing immigrants to the U.S. for illegal voting.” With more than 200 million followers, his posts spread rapidly. When they were met with criticism, Musk argued that it was “freedom of speech.”X is not the only one. The EU has also launched its investigations into Apple, Google and Meta under the Digital Markets Act (DMA) which took effect in May last year on allegations that they undermined fair competition. Both the DSA and the DMA are suspected to target the United States. In the past, U.S. Big Tech have paid huge fines to the EU. Google was found to have manipulated search results to undermine competitors and was ordered to correct them. Regulations on Big Tech comapnies are more common in the EU than in the United States. Every time, the U.S. administration took the position that European regulations hinder the competitiveness of the companies.This time, the situation is very different. With money and power, Musk will most likely resist EU regulations fiercely. Unlike the past administrations, Trump’s second administration will expand the fight with the EU over the regulations.After leaving the White House in 2020, Trump often regretted not blocking German cars from coming into the United States. From the beginning of his second term, he will impose massive tariffs on Germany and the EU, which have large trade surpluses with the United States. Amid the tariff dispute, the possibility of a Big Tech regulation war is high.The EU and the United States have fundamentally different views on digital technology. The United States prioritizes technological innovation of tech giants and sees user rights from a consumer’s point of view. When users feel uncomfortable, they solve it personally. On the other hand, the EU defines it as human rights. It believed that tech behemoths should be regulated as they can exploit personal data, which is a resource in the digital age. Europe believes that online mega-platforms like X and Meta must value human rights and freedom of speech should be exercised within reason●.The fundamental difference in their perspectives over digital technology cannot be easily resolved. This is the structural reason why the digital dispute between the United States and Europe is bound to continue.