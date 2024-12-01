Today's fortune: Dec. 1, 2024
Published: 01 Dec. 2024, 07:00
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores saju (the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024 (Nov. 1 on the lunar calendar )
Rat
Wealth: spending
Health: cautious
Love: conflicting
Lucky direction: west
1936: Avoid physically demanding tasks.
1948: Children stay within the parents' bosom.
1960: Expect nothing, hope for nothing.
1972: Feel frustrated when seen, curious when not.
1984: Silence is golden.
1996: Be cautious; a harmful relationship may arise.
Ox
Wealth: average
Health: average
Love: tolerating
Lucky direction: north
1937: A parent's love for their child knows no end.
1949: Overlook small faults.
1961: Live youthfully and with optimism.
1973: Respect your spouse’s opinions.
1985: Balance cost-effectiveness with emotional satisfaction.
1997: Show agreement with others' words.
Tiger
Wealth: average
Health: average
Love: jealous
Lucky direction: west
1938: Stay indifferent to worldly matters.
1950: Focus on letting go rather than accumulating.
1962: Avoid nagging.
1974: Hold your words but be generous with your wallet.
1986: Adapt to circumstances.
1998: Be yourself; avoid comparisons with others.
Rabbit
Wealth: good
Health: robust
Love: united
Lucky direction: east
1939: Everything may please you today.
1951: More children, more joy.
1963: Family harmony is the root of happiness.
1975: The more, the merrier.
1987: Share deep understanding and meaningful conversations.
1999: Together, we are one.
Dragon
Wealth: average
Health: average
Love: understanding
Lucky direction: south
1940: Even if you have something to say, hold back.
1952: Have faith and wait patiently.
1964: Consider engaging in spiritual or religious practices.
1976: Familiar things bring comfort.
1988: Trust and follow the advice of elders.
2000: Go for antique yet modern fashion styles.
Snake
Wealth: moderated
Health: good
Love: joyful
Lucky direction: east
1941: A day that makes you want to sing and dance.
1953: Your heart may be filled with delight.
1965: Enjoy a fortunate day.
1977: Successfully carry out planned activities.
1989: Align your thoughts with your parents.
2001: You may enjoy spending for something pleasant.
Horse
Wealth: moderated
Health: good
Love: joyful
Lucky direction: south
1942: Blood is thicker than water.
1954: Family ties are stronger than others.
1966: Unite efforts for mutual goals.
1978: You may receive an invitation or join a gathering.
1990: Enjoy cultural activities like movies or performances.
2002: Capture beautiful moments with photos.
Sheep
Wealth: average
Health: average
Love: ups and downs
Lucky direction: north
1943: Expect nothing, hope for nothing.
1955: Don’t see everything through rose-colored glasses.
1967: Plans may need adjustments; unexpected outcomes possible.
1979: Appearances can be deceiving.
1991: Postpone purchases to another day.
2003: Ability matters more than appearance.
Monkey
Wealth: moderate
Health: good
Love: passionate
Lucky direction: east
1944: Pursue what you wish to do in life.
1956: Live with confidence and passion.
1968: Lead and tackle household tasks promptly.
1980: Be proud and live with dignity.
1992: Passion is the privilege of youth.
2004: Challenge yourself with confidence.
Rooster
Wealth: moderated
Health: good
Love: joyful
Lucky direction: west
1945: Aging means maturing, not merely getting old.
1957: Life is about mutual help and kindness.
1969: Achieve your goals and feel fulfilled.
1981: Everything seems appealing today.
1993: Knock, and it shall be opened to you.
2007: Improve your image.
Dog
Wealth: average
Health: average
Love: good
Lucky direction: south
1946: Don’t hesitate to let go of unnecessary things.
1958: Avoid lingering attachments or unwarranted generosity.
1970: A day of giving and receiving affection.
1982: You may meet relatives or attend gatherings.
1994: Recharge your "love battery."
2006: Don’t be swayed by romantic feelings.
Pig
Wealth: average
Health: average
Love: generous
Lucky direction: southwest
1935: Save your words, but open your wallet.
1947: A day to give more than to receive.
1959: Be understanding and forgiving.
1971: This or that — it’s all the same.
1983: Dress warmly when going out.
1995: Pay attention to your appearance.
2007: Don’t study until dawn.
