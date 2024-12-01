Today's fortune: Dec. 1, 2024

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores(the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.Wealth: spendingHealth: cautiousLove: conflictingLucky direction: west1936: Avoid physically demanding tasks.1948: Children stay within the parents' bosom.1960: Expect nothing, hope for nothing.1972: Feel frustrated when seen, curious when not.1984: Silence is golden.1996: Be cautious; a harmful relationship may arise.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: toleratingLucky direction: north1937: A parent's love for their child knows no end.1949: Overlook small faults.1961: Live youthfully and with optimism.1973: Respect your spouse’s opinions.1985: Balance cost-effectiveness with emotional satisfaction.1997: Show agreement with others' words.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: jealousLucky direction: west1938: Stay indifferent to worldly matters.1950: Focus on letting go rather than accumulating.1962: Avoid nagging.1974: Hold your words but be generous with your wallet.1986: Adapt to circumstances.1998: Be yourself; avoid comparisons with others.Wealth: goodHealth: robustLove: unitedLucky direction: east1939: Everything may please you today.1951: More children, more joy.1963: Family harmony is the root of happiness.1975: The more, the merrier.1987: Share deep understanding and meaningful conversations.1999: Together, we are one.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: understandingLucky direction: south1940: Even if you have something to say, hold back.1952: Have faith and wait patiently.1964: Consider engaging in spiritual or religious practices.1976: Familiar things bring comfort.1988: Trust and follow the advice of elders.2000: Go for antique yet modern fashion styles.Wealth: moderatedHealth: goodLove: joyfulLucky direction: east1941: A day that makes you want to sing and dance.1953: Your heart may be filled with delight.1965: Enjoy a fortunate day.1977: Successfully carry out planned activities.1989: Align your thoughts with your parents.2001: You may enjoy spending for something pleasant.Wealth: moderatedHealth: goodLove: joyfulLucky direction: south1942: Blood is thicker than water.1954: Family ties are stronger than others.1966: Unite efforts for mutual goals.1978: You may receive an invitation or join a gathering.1990: Enjoy cultural activities like movies or performances.2002: Capture beautiful moments with photos.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: ups and downsLucky direction: north1943: Expect nothing, hope for nothing.1955: Don’t see everything through rose-colored glasses.1967: Plans may need adjustments; unexpected outcomes possible.1979: Appearances can be deceiving.1991: Postpone purchases to another day.2003: Ability matters more than appearance.Wealth: moderateHealth: goodLove: passionateLucky direction: east1944: Pursue what you wish to do in life.1956: Live with confidence and passion.1968: Lead and tackle household tasks promptly.1980: Be proud and live with dignity.1992: Passion is the privilege of youth.2004: Challenge yourself with confidence.Wealth: moderatedHealth: goodLove: joyfulLucky direction: west1945: Aging means maturing, not merely getting old.1957: Life is about mutual help and kindness.1969: Achieve your goals and feel fulfilled.1981: Everything seems appealing today.1993: Knock, and it shall be opened to you.2007: Improve your image.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: goodLucky direction: south1946: Don’t hesitate to let go of unnecessary things.1958: Avoid lingering attachments or unwarranted generosity.1970: A day of giving and receiving affection.1982: You may meet relatives or attend gatherings.1994: Recharge your "love battery."2006: Don’t be swayed by romantic feelings.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: generousLucky direction: southwest1935: Save your words, but open your wallet.1947: A day to give more than to receive.1959: Be understanding and forgiving.1971: This or that — it’s all the same.1983: Dress warmly when going out.1995: Pay attention to your appearance.2007: Don’t study until dawn.