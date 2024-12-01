Jeong Woo-yeong gets on scoresheet in Union Berlin's 2-1 loss to Leverkusen

After a bumpy ride, Pohang Steelers bag Korea Cup and ACL Two place

Daegu safe in K League 1 with 3-1 playoff victory over Chungnam Asan

Related Stories

Suwon FC avoid relegation with 2-1 win against Seongnam

K League 2 race for promotion heats up with eight teams still in the mix

Daegu's Edgar sidelined after Achilles tendon injury

Gimpo perched on edge of top tier two years after going pro

K League 2 confirms its playoffs group as Bluewings miss out