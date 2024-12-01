Jeong Woo-yeong gets on scoresheet in Union Berlin's 2-1 loss to Leverkusen
Published: 01 Dec. 2024, 13:55
-
PAIK JI-HWAN
Union Berlin midfielder Jeong Woo-yeong scored his second goal of the 2024-25 Bundesliga season in an eventual 2-1 loss to Bayer 04 Leverkusen on Saturday.
The defending champions scored the opening goal inside two minutes at Stadion An der Alten Forsterei in Berlin, Germany, with Jeremie Frimpong firing a shot inside the penalty box.
Berlin bounced back in the 29th minute when Jeong tucked in a deflected cross from Benedict Hollerbach. That goal marked Jeong’s second goal for Berlin this season after his first against TSG Hoffenheim on Sept. 21.
Leverkusen broke the deadlock in the second half with Partik Schick heading in a tidy cross in the 71st minute to seal the visitors’ win.
The reigning champions now sit in third place on the 18-team league table with six wins, five draws and one loss so far. For Berlin, it was their fourth loss in the league this season, putting them in 11th place.
Saturday’s goal comes in Jeong’s 11th appearance for Berlin this season. Since joining the club on loan from fellow Bundesliga team VfB Stuttgart ahead of this season, he has established himself as a regular pick.
He has not, however, received a duty call to the Korean national team since a 2026 World Cup qualifier against Thailand in March.
Since the end of the March international break and new manager Hong Myung-bo taking the helm in July, Jeong has not made the cut. Fellow midfielders based in Europe like Lee Jae-sung of Mainz and Lee Kang-in of Paris Saint-Germain have filled the attacking midfielder or winger roles that Jeong can execute in the meantime.
The 25-year-old has to wait until next March to see whether he earns a place back in the national squad, when Hong will announce the roster for qualifiers against Oman and Jordan.
The Bundesliga action will continue until then, with Berlin facing Stuttgart on Friday.
