Seol Young-woo bags 2nd straight assist in Red Star's 2-0 win
Published: 01 Dec. 2024, 14:42 Updated: 01 Dec. 2024, 18:15
-
- PAIK JI-HWAN
- [email protected]
Red Star Belgrade fullback Seol Young-woo bagged an assist in a 2-0 win over Mladost Lucani on Saturday, picking up his second assist in a row.
Seol started the fixture at SRC MR Rados Milovanovic in Serbia and set Silas up to open the scoring in the 14th minute, with Aleksandar Katai doubling the lead in the 47th minute to seal the victory.
Red Star went 12 points clear at the top of the Serbian SuperLiga table with Saturday’s win. For Seol, it was his third assist in the 2024-25 season.
Saturday’s contribution comes three days after the Korean fullback bagged an assist in a 5-1 win over VfB Stuttgart in the Champions League league stage.
Seol, 25, has established himself as a regular starter in his first season with Red Star, having picked up one goal and three assists across 18 appearances across all competitions so far.
Two of his assists came in the Champions League, with his first against Barcelona on Nov. 6.
Seol has also been a regular pick for the Korean national team under manager Hong Myung-ho, who took the helm in July. The fullback played all six 2026 World Cup qualifiers that Hong has been in charge of and recorded an assist in a qualifier against Jordan on Oct. 10.
Seol has a busy schedule this season with Red Star, who are set to compete in the Champions League league stage that runs through the end of January of next year.
The club can still book a ticket to the round of 16 if they bounce back and finish in 24th place or higher in the 36-team table. In the revamped Champions League, the top eight teams directly reach the knockout stage, while those placed ninth to 24th enter playoffs to decide which teams join the final 16, while those from 25th to 36th exit the tournament.
BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)