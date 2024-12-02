 Butane price rises for second straight month
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Butane price rises for second straight month

Published: 02 Dec. 2024, 18:20
 
Cars charge at a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) station in Seoul on Tuesday afternoon. [YONHAP]

Cars charge at a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) station in Seoul on Tuesday afternoon. [YONHAP]

 
Cars charge at a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) station in Seoul on Tuesday afternoon.
 
The price of butane has risen for the second consecutive month, having risen in November in line with the government's efforts to extend its fuel tax cut.
 
SK Gas set butane's price at 970.44 won (69 cents) per liter, up 29.2 won from the previous month. Propane also increased by 50 won.
tags SK Gas

More in Economy

Butane price rises for second straight month

Industry minister hints at hike in U.S. oil imports to rein in trade surplus

Korea's next hot tech investment: Cooling

Gov't to push for Capital Markets Act amendment on shareholder protection

Korea extends tariff relief on energy and food to ease burden on households

Related Stories

Lotte Chemical, SK gas, Air Liquide Korea to build hydrogen fuel cell plant

Dual-fuel plant in Ulsan the bridge to future of SK gas

SK Telecom, Kogas to detect gas leaks with quantum technology

Cheap gas

SK Gas inks agreement for LNG bunkering project
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)