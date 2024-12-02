Butane price rises for second straight month

Cars charge at a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) station in Seoul on Tuesday afternoon.The price of butane has risen for the second consecutive month, having risen in November in line with the government's efforts to extend its fuel tax cut.SK Gas set butane's price at 970.44 won (69 cents) per liter, up 29.2 won from the previous month. Propane also increased by 50 won.