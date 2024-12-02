 Korea extends tariff relief on energy and food to ease burden on households
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Korea extends tariff relief on energy and food to ease burden on households

Published: 02 Dec. 2024, 09:48
Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok speaks during a press briefing in Seoul on Nov. 28. [MINISTRY OF ECONOMY AND FINANCE]

Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok speaks during a press briefing in Seoul on Nov. 28. [MINISTRY OF ECONOMY AND FINANCE]

 
Korea plans to extend its tariff rate quota on energy and food imports into part of next year to help ease the burden on households, the finance ministry said Monday, as the nation continues to struggle with high inflation and a strong U.S. dollar.
 
The tariff rate quota system allows a specified volume of imports to enter the country under reduced tariff rates for a specific period of time.
 

Related Article

 
Under the initiative, the zero-tariff policy for liquefied natural gas imports, used for power generation and household heating, will be extended for three additional months, starting Jan. 1, 2025, the ministry said.
 
Tariffs on oil imports used to produce liquefied petroleum gas, primarily for residents in rural areas, will be reduced from 3 to 0 percent through the first half of the year, the ministry said. The possibility of extending the reduction for the second half will be reviewed later.
 
Food items currently covered by emergency tariff rate quotas due to price instability, such as cocoa beans, coffee and orange concentrate, will continue to benefit from favorable tariff rates, according to the ministry.
 
The tax policy adjustment is the latest in a series of government-led efforts to stabilize prices, addressing concerns that surging energy and food costs could disproportionately impact low- and middle-income households.

Yonhap
tags Korea tariff imports

More in Economy

Korea extends tariff relief on energy and food to ease burden on households

Rate of household loans slows in November to 4 trillion won

Korea and Portugal discuss cooperation on battery, supply chains

BOK's back-to-back rate cuts to accelerate weakening of won, experts say

Czech official confirms no financial support from Korea for nuclear power plant

Related Stories

Fruit fighters

Steel stocks soar as U.S. braces for tariff hikes on Chinese imports

U.S. official says 'tariffs' not the only issue dictating trade amid Trump policy worries

Korea says U.S. tariff hike won't harm local companies

Steel trade consultations sought with U.S. after EU deal
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)