 HYBE Chairman Bang accused of pocketing $285 million in 'undisclosed' deal
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

HYBE Chairman Bang accused of pocketing $285 million in 'undisclosed' deal

Published: 02 Dec. 2024, 18:51 Updated: 02 Dec. 2024, 19:23
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


HYBE founder and Chairman Bang Si-hyuk [YONHAP]

HYBE founder and Chairman Bang Si-hyuk [YONHAP]

 
Korea’s financial regulator is assessing whether any illegalities were involved in HYBE’s initial public offering (IPO) following reports that founder and Chairman Bang Si-hyuk reaped 400 billion won ($285 million) through undisclosed shareholder agreements with private equity funds (PEFs).
 
The Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) is examining the act for potential violations of the Capital Markets Act and unfair trading practices, an agency spokesperson told the Korea JoongAng Daily on Monday.
 
The controversy arose from recent media reports that while Bang and the firms involved in the contract had profited from the entertainment giant's 2020 IPO, individual shareholders lost out. HYBE shares plummeted 60 percent in a week following the company's stock market debut.
 

Related Article

 
Bang entered shareholder agreements with PEFs, including Stic Investments, Estone Equity Partners and New Main Equity, during the listing process. If the IPO failed, Bang would repurchase PEF-owned shares under a put option clause; if the IPO succeeded, he would receive 30 percent of the capital gains generated from the sale of those shares.
 
HYBE’s IPO succeeded accordingly and Bang reportedly made 400 billion won.
 
Further details of the agreement were neither disclosed during the IPO process nor mentioned in the securities registration statement, leading to claims that it has led to losses for early investors who were unaware of such terms.
 
HYBE debuted on the Kospi on Oct. 15, 2020 with an initial share price of 270,000 won, double its IPO price of 135,000 won. It reached 351,000 won at peak trading and closed at 258,000 won. However, shares plunged to 140,000-won range after two weeks.
 
HYBE denied allegations of illegal behavior via electronic disclosure on Friday.
 
“Our company provided the shareholder agreement in question to the IPO underwriters during the listing preparation process,” HYBE said, adding that the underwriters had reviewed the agreement accordingly.
 
HYBE shares fell 2.77 percent from the previous trading day to close at 189,800 won on Monday. 
 

BY LEE JAE-LIM [[email protected]]
tags HYBE Bang Si-hyuk

More in Industry

FTC says Coupang tricked users into staying subscribed

Lotte Biologics names new CEO in pursuit of market expansion

Jeju government holds a 'wish repair' pop-up

HYBE Chairman Bang accused of pocketing $285 million in 'undisclosed' deal

Over half of Korean firms in Vietnam suffered technology theft: KIET

Related Stories

HYBE founder Bang Si-hyuk calls ADOR's Min Hee-jin 'malicious individual' in court battle

Bang Si-hyuk receives honorary doctorate degree from Seoul National University

Bang Si-hyuk steps down from CEO of HYBE

BTS, Bang Si-hyuk make the front of Time magazine, again

BTS members each hold over 10 billion won of HYBE stock
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)