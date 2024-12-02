 INC delegation views plastic exhibition in Busan
INC delegation views plastic exhibition in Busan

Published: 02 Dec. 2024, 18:21
 
A delegation from the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC) on Plastic Pollution views an exhibition at Hyundai Motorstudio Busan. [YONHAP]

A delegation from the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC) on Plastic Pollution views an exhibition at Hyundai Motorstudio Busan.
 
The "Plastic: Remaking Our World" exhibition covers the past and present of plastic, examining its history and contemporary efforts to find alternatives to its use.
 
The INC failed to reach an agreement to curb plastic pollution by Sunday's deadline following a week of negotiations in the port city, with oil-producing nations such as Saudi Arabia and Russia reportedly opposed to regulating the material's production.
tags Hyundai Motor Busan Hyundai Motorstudio Busan

