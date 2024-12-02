 Jeju government holds a 'wish repair' pop-up
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Jeju government holds a 'wish repair' pop-up

Published: 02 Dec. 2024, 18:54 Updated: 02 Dec. 2024, 19:13
Participants write their wishes for 2025 at a pop-up event in Seongsu-dong, eastern Seoul, on Nov. 30, held by the Jeju government and the Jeju Tourism Organization to promote the island. A total of 2,702 visitors stopped by the event, titled “Jeju person Bangharu’s One-day Wish Repair Shop.” [JEJU TOURISM ORGANIZATION]

Participants write their wishes for 2025 at a pop-up event in Seongsu-dong, eastern Seoul, on Nov. 30, held by the Jeju government and the Jeju Tourism Organization to promote the island. A total of 2,702 visitors stopped by the event, titled “Jeju person Bangharu’s One-day Wish Repair Shop.” [JEJU TOURISM ORGANIZATION]

 
A total of 2,702 visitors stopped by to make a wish at a pop-up event in Seongsu-dong, eastern Seoul, on Nov. 30, held by the Jeju government and the Jeju Tourism Organization to promote the island. 
 
Titled “Jeju person Bangharu’s One-day Wish Repair Shop,” the event invited visitors to write their wishes that would be granted by a dol harubang, or a traditional rock statue from Jeju Island. Visitors could download digital comics created based on their wishes and take photos with a dol harubang at the event’s photozone. 
 
Tangerines also decorated the area as part of the Tangerine Day celebrations that ran in tandem with the event at the nearby Understand Avenue. The citrus fruit is one of Jeju Island’s major agricultural produce.
tags Korea Seoul Jeju Island

More in Industry

FTC says Coupang tricked users into staying subscribed

Lotte Biologics names new CEO in pursuit of market expansion

Jeju government holds a 'wish repair' pop-up

HYBE Chairman Bang accused of pocketing $285 million in 'undisclosed' deal

Over half of Korean firms in Vietnam suffered technology theft: KIET

Related Stories

Jeju's iconic female divers get first-ever retirement ceremony

Dolphin discovery

Fishing boat capsizes in waters off Jeju, search under way for 4 crewmen

2.4 magnitude earthquake hits waters off Jeju Island

Jeju tourist numbers increase by 2.2% on year led by foreign visitors
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)