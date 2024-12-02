Jeju government holds a 'wish repair' pop-up

A total of 2,702 visitors stopped by to make a wish at a pop-up event in Seongsu-dong, eastern Seoul, on Nov. 30, held by the Jeju government and the Jeju Tourism Organization to promote the island.Titled “Jeju person Bangharu’s One-day Wish Repair Shop,” the event invited visitors to write their wishes that would be granted by a, or a traditional rock statue from Jeju Island. Visitors could download digital comics created based on their wishes and take photos with a dol harubang at the event’s photozone.Tangerines also decorated the area as part of the Tangerine Day celebrations that ran in tandem with the event at the nearby Understand Avenue. The citrus fruit is one of Jeju Island’s major agricultural produce.