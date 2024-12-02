Lotte Biologics names new CEO in pursuit of market expansion
Published: 02 Dec. 2024, 19:02 Updated: 02 Dec. 2024, 19:22
- LEE JAE-LIM
Lotte Biologics tapped James Park, former CEO of GC Cell, as its new leader on Monday, with an aim to expand its global market presence.
He is an industry veteran with extensive experience in the pharmaceutical sector, having worked at global companies such as Merck and Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS), serving in executive positions as the vice president of the Global Sales Center at Samsung Biologics and most recently as CEO of GC Cell, a company specializing in cell and gene therapy.
Park earned a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from the University of California, and a master’s degree in industrial engineering from Columbia University.
He is noted for his contribution to the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical processes, including business development, mergers and acquisitions, and license-in and out agreements during his tenure at BMS. At Samsung Biologics, he successfully secured contract orders with multiple global companies.
During his time at GC Cell, he struck technology transfer agreements with global companies for the GC's main product, the autologous anticancer immune cell therapy “Immuncell-LC injection.”
"Through the appointment of James Park as the new CEO, we expect to lay the groundwork for a turnaround to target the global market and simultaneously establish a bridge that will smoothly connect our employees in Korea and the United States,” Lotte Biologics said in a statement. "The new CEO is the right person at this time, possessing expertise in overall management and exceptional leadership in securing global orders."
Park will be officially appointed as the new CEO after upcoming extraordinary general shareholder and board meetings, the dates of which are yet to be set.
