Merry Moomin at Everland's Wintertopia

Visitors to Everland in Yongin, Gyeonggi, pose with giant inflatables of Finnish cartoon character Moomin and the park's twin pandas, Rui Bao and Hui Bao, on Monday.Everland's Wintertopia with Moomin runs from Friday until March 3. The event will feature themed stores and programs along with winter activities.