 Merry Moomin at Everland's Wintertopia
Published: 02 Dec. 2024, 18:18
Visitors to Everland in Yongin, Gyeonggi, pose with giant inflatables of Finnish cartoon character Moomin and the park's twin pandas, Rui Bao and Hui Bao, on Monday. [YONHAP]

Everland's Wintertopia with Moomin runs from Friday until March 3. The event will feature themed stores and programs along with winter activities.
