Rebellions, Sapeon merge to create 1.3 trillion won AI chip unicorn
Published: 02 Dec. 2024, 16:28
- JIN EUN-SOO
A landmark merger between Korea's leading AI chip designers, Rebellions and Sapeon Korea, officially launched on Sunday, creating the country's first AI chip unicorn with a valuation of 1.3 trillion won ($927 million).
The merged entity will retain the name Rebellions, with Park Sung-hyun, founder and CEO of the original entity, continuing in the role.
The company aims to capitalize on Sapeon Korea’s strategic partnerships, including with SK Telecom and SK hynix, both of which were major stakeholders. Rebellions is particularly focused on entering the global AI data center market in collaboration with SK Telecom, which is actively investing in infrastructure development.
“As the global AI chip market undergoes dramatic shifts, collaboration across industries has become the foundation for success,” said Park in a release Monday.
“This merger combines deep the expertise of Korea’s telecom, government, and semiconductor sectors, not only driving innovation but also establishing Korea’s leadership in the worldwide AI landscape.”
