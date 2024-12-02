 Rebellions, Sapeon merge to create 1.3 trillion won AI chip unicorn
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Rebellions, Sapeon merge to create 1.3 trillion won AI chip unicorn

Published: 02 Dec. 2024, 16:28
Rebellions CEO Park Sung-hyun

Rebellions CEO Park Sung-hyun

 
A landmark merger between Korea's leading AI chip designers, Rebellions and Sapeon Korea, officially launched on Sunday, creating the country's first AI chip unicorn with a valuation of 1.3 trillion won ($927 million).
 
The merged entity will retain the name Rebellions, with Park Sung-hyun, founder and CEO of the original entity, continuing in the role.
 
The company aims to capitalize on Sapeon Korea’s strategic partnerships, including with SK Telecom and SK hynix, both of which were major stakeholders. Rebellions is particularly focused on entering the global AI data center market in collaboration with SK Telecom, which is actively investing in infrastructure development.
 
“As the global AI chip market undergoes dramatic shifts, collaboration across industries has become the foundation for success,” said Park in a release Monday.
 
“This merger combines deep the expertise of Korea’s telecom, government, and semiconductor sectors, not only driving innovation but also establishing Korea’s leadership in the worldwide AI landscape.”

BY JIN EUN-SOO [[email protected]]
tags rebellions sapeon

More in Industry

FTC says Coupang tricked users into staying subscribed

Lotte Biologics names new CEO in pursuit of market expansion

Jeju government holds a 'wish repair' pop-up

HYBE Chairman Bang accused of pocketing $285 million in 'undisclosed' deal

Over half of Korean firms in Vietnam suffered technology theft: KIET

Related Stories

Rebellions, Sapeon merger agreement finalized

SK's Sapeon launches new AI chip for data centers

[INTERVIEW] Korea's Sapeon looks to chip away at Nvidia's market share

AI chip designer Rebellions secures $14M from Aramco

KT invests $23M in AI chip start-up Rebellions
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)