Samsung Biologics sets up charity program to help children in need
Published: 02 Dec. 2024, 16:21
- LEE JAE-LIM
Samsung Biologics launched a new corporate social responsibility (CSR) program in which a portion of sales at designated stores in Incheon will go to charity to support children in need.
Twenty vendors in Incheon, where the company’s headquarters are located, have joined the initiative, in which 5 to 15 percent of the employees’ spending at the partnered stores will be converted to donations.
The collected sum will be handed over quarterly to nongovernmental organizations such as Save the Children or the Incheon Metropolitan City Association of Social Workers to support the education of children from low-income families or those requiring long-term medical treatment.
The CSR project was jointly planned and implemented by the company’s labor union and management.
“As part of our mission to save people’s lives, Samsung Biologics will be at the forefront of efforts to support those in need around us,” said John Rim, CEO and President of Samsung Biologics, in a statement.
“We plan to work together with management to create a model for mutual prosperity and sustainable growth along with our communities,” said Park Jae-sung, head of the company’s labor union said.
