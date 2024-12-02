 Puzzle game BTS World Season 2 to be released this month
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Culture > Games & Webtoons

print dictionary print

Puzzle game BTS World Season 2 to be released this month

Published: 02 Dec. 2024, 16:26
BTS World Season 2, developed by published by TakeOne Company [TAKEONE COMPANY]

BTS World Season 2, developed by published by TakeOne Company [TAKEONE COMPANY]

 
The second season of BTS-themed puzzle game BTS World will be released on Dec. 17, developer and publisher TakeOne Company said Monday.
 
The BTS World Season 2 is a sequel to the BTS-themed puzzle game that was released in June 2019, which also terminated its service in December last year. The new game takes the overall features of the original but is upgraded with personalized in-game features that promise to be more engaging for the players.
 

Related Article

 
Players of BTS World Season 2 can collect and upgrade their BTS cards, and also tailor their own space, named the BTS Land, with collectible items for the personal digital space.
 
The items and cards have been inspired by BTS's famed albums and songs, including "Permission to Dance" (2021) and "ON" (2020), while some are based on exclusive in-game themes like "Summer Day" and "Cafe Time," according to TakeOne Company.
 
Preregistration for the game began Monday. Other online events will take place starting Tuesday for potential users.
 
BTS World Season 2 will be published by TakeOne Company, as opposed to the first season which was developed by TakeOne Company but published by Netmarble.
 
TakeOne Company also released K-pop themed games Blackpink The Game and NCT Zone last year.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags TakeOne Company BTS World BTS HYBE

More in Games & Webtoons

Puzzle game BTS World Season 2 to be released this month

NCsoft to form three new studios and AI subsidiary

Upcoming Supervive game has Korean character inspired by Faker

Two-time League of Legends world champion Zeus leaves T1

'Game of Thrones' RPG will launch in West first because 'Asian gamers finish games too fast'

Related Stories

3 BTS members sell HYBE shares, walking away with billions

BTS’s Monochrome pop-up event opens in Bangkok

HYBE content featuring artists like BTS to be available on Disney+

BTS newest ambassador of Busan World Expo 2030

HYBE Edu to create textbooks to teach Korean to students overseas
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)