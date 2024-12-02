Puzzle game BTS World Season 2 to be released this month
Published: 02 Dec. 2024, 16:26
- YOON SO-YEON
The second season of BTS-themed puzzle game BTS World will be released on Dec. 17, developer and publisher TakeOne Company said Monday.
The BTS World Season 2 is a sequel to the BTS-themed puzzle game that was released in June 2019, which also terminated its service in December last year. The new game takes the overall features of the original but is upgraded with personalized in-game features that promise to be more engaging for the players.
Players of BTS World Season 2 can collect and upgrade their BTS cards, and also tailor their own space, named the BTS Land, with collectible items for the personal digital space.
The items and cards have been inspired by BTS's famed albums and songs, including "Permission to Dance" (2021) and "ON" (2020), while some are based on exclusive in-game themes like "Summer Day" and "Cafe Time," according to TakeOne Company.
Preregistration for the game began Monday. Other online events will take place starting Tuesday for potential users.
BTS World Season 2 will be published by TakeOne Company, as opposed to the first season which was developed by TakeOne Company but published by Netmarble.
TakeOne Company also released K-pop themed games Blackpink The Game and NCT Zone last year.
