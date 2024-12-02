A digital clash between the U.S. and Europe (KOR)

As Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, becomes U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s right-hand man, he is likely to engage in a fierce battle with the European Union (EU), which is trying to impose regulations on his company.The Digital Services Act (DSA) has been in effect in the EU for two years now. Massive online platforms like X are required to delete harmful content and actively respond to the spread of false information. The EU Commission in charge of competition policies started an investigation into X late last year for its alleged violation of such obligations.During the U.S. presidential election, Musk posted thousands of false claims online, such as “Democrats are bringing immigrants to the U.S. for illegal voting.” With more than 200 million followers, his posts spread rapidly. When they were met with criticism, Musk argued that it was “freedom of speech.”X is not the only one. The EU has also launched its investigations into Apple, Google and Meta under the Digital Markets Act (DMA) which took effect in May last year on allegations that they undermined fair competition. Both the DSA and the DMA are suspected to target the United States. In the past, U.S. Big Tech have paid huge fines to the EU. Google was found to have manipulated search results to undermine competitors and was ordered to correct them. Regulations on Big Tech comapnies are more common in the EU than in the United States. Every time, the U.S. administration took the position that European regulations hinder the competitiveness of the companies.This time, the situation is very different. With money and power, Musk will most likely resist EU regulations fiercely. Unlike the past administrations, Trump’s second administration will expand the fight with the EU over the regulations.After leaving the White House in 2020, Trump often regretted not blocking German cars from coming into the United States. From the beginning of his second term, he will impose massive tariffs on Germany and the EU, which have large trade surpluses with the United States. Amid the tariff dispute, the possibility of a Big Tech regulation war is high.The EU and the United States have fundamentally different views on digital technology. The United States prioritizes technological innovation of tech giants and sees user rights from a consumer’s point of view. When users feel uncomfortable, they solve it personally. On the other hand, the EU defines it as human rights. It believed that tech behemoths should be regulated as they can exploit personal data, which is a resource in the digital age. Europe believes that online mega-platforms like X and Meta must value human rights and freedom of speech should be exercised within reason.The fundamental difference in their perspectives over digital technology cannot be easily resolved. This is the structural reason why the digital dispute between the United States and Europe is bound to continue.일론 머스크가 유럽연합(EU)에 무슨 영향을 미칠까?세계 최고 갑부 머스크가 트럼프의 오른팔이 되면서 자신을 규제하려는 EU와 격전을 벌일 듯하다.EU는 2년 전부터 디지털서비스법(DSA)을 시행 중이다. 머스크의 X와 같은 초대형 온라인플랫폼은 이용자에게 해로운 콘텐트를 삭제하고 거짓정보 확산에 적극적으로 대응할 의무가 있다. EU 차원의 경쟁정책을 담당하는 집행위원회는 작년 말부터 X가 이런 의무를 위반한 혐의가 있다며 조사를 시작했다.머스크는 이번 미국 대선 중에 “민주당이 불법 투표를 위해 이민자들을 미국으로 데리고 오고 있다”는 식의 허위사실 수천 건을 온라인에 게재했다. 2억명이 넘는 팔로워를 거느린 그의 글은 급속하게 퍼졌다. 비판이 일자 머스크는 언론의 자유라 맞받아쳤다.X뿐만이 아니다. EU는 지난해 5월 발효된 디지털시장법(DMA)에 따라 미국 애플∙구글∙메타에 대한 조사도 개시했다. 이들이 공정경쟁을 저해했다는 혐의다. 디지털서비스법과 시장법은 미국을 겨냥해 만들었다는 의심을 받아왔다. 이전에도 미국의 빅테크 기업들은 EU에 거액의 벌금을 납부했다. 구글의 경우 경쟁자를 저해하는 검색 결과 조작이 적발돼 시정을 요구받았다. 미국 내보다 EU에서 미국의 빅테크 기업 규제가 더 빈번했다. 그때마다 미국 행정부는 ‘유럽의 규제가 빅테크 경쟁력을 저해한다’는 원론적인 입장을 발표했다.이번에는 상황이 매우 다르다. 돈과 권력을 손에 쥔 머스크가 EU의 규제에 강력하게 반발할 것이다. 트럼프 행정부도 과거와 다르게 이 규제를 두고 EU와 확전도 벌일 가능성이 높다.트럼프는 2020년 대통령에서 물러난 뒤 기회가 있을 때마다 미국에 쏟아져 들어오는 독일 자동차를 막지 못해 아쉽다고 말했다. 이제 대미 교역에서 큰 흑자를 기록 중인 독일과 EU를 대상으로 2기 집권 초기에 관세의 칼을 거세게 휘두를 것이다. 관세분쟁의 와중에 빅테크 규제 전쟁도 발발할 확률이 높다.EU와 미국은 디지털 기술에 대한 시각이 근본적으로 다르다. 미국은 빅테크의 기술혁신을 우선시하고 사용자 권리를 소비자 관점에서 본다. 이용자들이 불편을 느끼면 개인적으로 해결하는 식이다. 반면에 EU는 인권으로 규정한다. 디지털 시대의 원유인 개인의 자료를 거대 기업이 악용할 수 있기에 이를 규제해야 한다는 것이다. X나 메타와 같은 거대 온라인 플랫폼은 응당 인권을 중시해야 하고 이 범위 안에서 언론의 자유도 행사돼야 한다는 게 유럽의 시각이다.이처럼 디지털 기술을 둘러싼 근본적인 시각 차이는 쉽게 해소될 수 없다. 미국과 유럽 간의 디지털 분쟁이 지속될 수밖에 없는 구조적 이유다.