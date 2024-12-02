No fundamental reform, no economic rebound (KOR)

The Bank of Korea (BOK) last Thursday opted for a decisive policy pivoting to monetary easing with a surprising back-to-back rate cut that brings down the benchmark rate to 3 percent from 3.5 percent that was maintained until September from January 2023. The last time the central bank cut the base rate consecutively was in 2009 when the global economy was reeling from a financial meltdown. As the base borrowing rate comes down by 50 basis points, households’ debt-financing cost may ease about 6 trillion won ($4.3 billion) a year, according to the central bank.The BOK’s turn to an aggressive rate path despite the weak currency hovering around 1,400 won to dollar and the potential negative impact on colossal household debt and a heated real estate market suggests how worried the central bank is about the economic conditions and prospects. Along with the rate cut, the BOK lowered its growth estimates for this year and next by 0.2 percentage points to 2.2 percent and 1.9 percent, respectively.Worse is yet to come. The growth rate for 2026 is projected at 1.8 percent, suggesting that the economy’s growth mired at a slow-motion gear of under 2 percent. The economy underperformed 2 percent only six times since GDP data became available from 1954. An economy moving in the 1 percent range in non-crisis times can be alarming.The economy-accommodative action from the central bank may be a relief for the government which has packaged a restrictive budget for next year — with its outlay growth stopping at 3.2 percent for next year. But lowered interest rates can fan volatilities in foreign exchange, household debt and real estate. The latest rate meeting by the BOK was not unanimous, with two out of six members of the Monetary Board, excluding the governor, voting for a freeze.Yoo Sang-dae, the BOK deputy governor, was among the two dissidents, the first time the deputy joined the dissenting side since November 2004. BOK Gov. Rhee Chang-yong emphasized that Yoo’s dissent was a “personal view” as a board member. But his vote, which reflects an internal consensus, implies the conundrum of the central bank torn between its responsibilities to tend to the fragility of the economy and the snowballing household debt. The Monetary Policy Board cited an easing in inflation and household debt growth, but it must keep a close watch on their movements as well the forex market.Governor Rhee pointed out that the rate cut cannot help exports that have turned sluggish due to waning competitiveness. He stressed the importance of industrial policy and structural reforms to buttress export competitiveness. The lasting stimuli to break the economy out of the stalemate would be precision policies and painful structural reforms.한국은행 금융통화위원회가 어제 예상을 깨고 기준금리를 3.25%에서 3.00%로 0.25%포인트 전격 인하했다. 지난달 금리 인하(0.25%p)까지 포함하면 0.50%p의 빠른 속도로 금리를 내린 것이다. 한은이 연이어 기준금리를 내린 건 2009년 금융위기 이후 처음이다. 두 달간 0.50%p의 기준금리 인하로 대출금리가 그만큼 내려가면 가계의 연간 이자부담이 6조원 줄어들 것으로 한은은 분석했다.1400원대 원·달러 환율이 고착된 외환시장과 가계부채·부동산 불안에도 불구하고 한은이 기준금리를 내린 것은 경기와 성장전망이 그만큼 나쁘다는 방증이다. 한은은 올해와 내년 성장률 전망을 각 2.2%, 1.9%로 0.2%p씩 낮췄다. 내후년 경제는 1.8%로 더 나빠질 것으로 봤다. 내년 이후 한동안 1%대 저성장이 고착될 수 있다는 우울한 전망이다. 우리 경제성장률이 2%를 밑돈 것은 1954년 국내총생산(GDP) 통계를 집계한 이래 여섯 해뿐이다. 외환위기나 글로벌 금융위기, 코로나19 사태 같은 위기도 아닌데 저성장 국면이 이어질 가능성이 있다는 점에서 걱정이 아닐 수 없다.한은의 금리인하를 원했던 정부·여당은 한숨 돌릴 수 있게 됐다. 정부는 내년도 지출증가율 3.2%의 ‘긴축예산’을 국회에 제출했다. 경기를 살릴 만큼 재정을 풀기 어려운 여건에서 한은이 선제적으로 경기방어에 나섰다. 하지만 금리인하는 환율·가계부채·부동산이라는 불안요인을 키울 수 있다. 금통위 의견이 엇갈린 것도 이래서일 것이다. 금통위에서 이창용 총재를 제외한 6명 위원 중 4명은 인하에 동의했지만 유상대 한은 부총재를 비롯한 2명은 동결을 주장했다.당연직 금통위원인 한은 부총재의 소수의견은 매우 이례적이다. 2004년 11월 박승총재 재임 당시 이성태 부총재가 소수의견을 낸 이래 무려 20년만의 ‘사건’이다. 이 총재는 “금통위원으로서 부총재의 개인적 견해”라며 확대해석을 경계했지만 부총재의 한 표는 한은 집행부의 견해를 반영한 것으로 해석되곤 했다는 점에서 한은 내부의 금리인하 반대가 만만치 않았음을 짐작할 수 있다. 금통위는 물가안정세와 가계부채 둔화흐름이 이어지고 있다고 진단했지만 외환시장을 중심으로 시장 모니터링에 만전을 기할 필요가 있다.이 총재는 수출 둔화의 원인으로 우리의 경쟁력 하락을 꼽았다. 그는 “금리 인하가 수출 회복을 타깃으로 한 건 아니다”라며 “수출 경쟁력을 강화하기 위한 산업정책이나 구조개혁을 통해 대응해야 한다”고 말했다. 업계의 손이 닿지 않는 가려운 곳을 정확히 짚고 긁어주는 정부의 맞춤 산업정책과 고통이 수반되는 경제 전반의 구조개혁 없이는 답답한 저성장 국면에서 벗어날 수 없다.