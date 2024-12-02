트럼프 감세는 공짜? 공화당 의원들은 고민 중
Published: 02 Dec. 2024, 17:08
Republicans Ponder: What if the Trump Tax Cuts Cost Nothing?
WASHINGTON- What counts as a tax cut? That is the question on the minds of many Republicans on Capitol Hill these days as they consider how far-and how fast-they can cut taxes again.
Forcing the issue is the end of many of the tax cuts Republicans passed in 2017. Without any action by Congress next year, taxes would go up for most Americans, as provisions such as lower marginal income rates and a larger standard deduction would expire. Republicans want to extend the tax cuts before they lapse.
By conventional budget rules in Washington, doing so would amount to a tax cut-and an expensive one. Extending the 2017 cuts for 10 years would reduce the revenue the government collects by roughly $4 trillion, according to the Congressional Budget Office.
Republicans are struggling to come up with other tax increases or spending cuts to cover that cost. So, maybe it is not a surprise that some of them are starting to advance an alternative theory: that continuing existing tax cuts actually costs nothing.
Sen. Michael D. Crapo, R-Idaho, who is expected to lead the Senate Finance Committee next year, took to Fox Business this past week to make that argument.
“We’re going to have to take the bold steps of saying to the American people that we are not going to let $4 trillion of tax hikes happen and that it’s not going to increase the deficit,” he said in an interview with Larry Kudlow, who helps advise President-elect Donald Trump.
Crapo added that Republicans could try to officially change budget rules so extending the tax cuts is not shown to cost anything. Other Republicans may be wary of going that far, and some budget experts are raising alarms about the possibility.
“It’s clearly a budget gimmick and an end run around the needed efforts to make sure that, given our terrible fiscal situation, new policies don’t make it worse,” said Maya MacGuineas, president of the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget.
This article originally appeared in The New York Times.
c.2024 The New York Times Company
https://www.nytimes.com/2024/11/23/us/politics/trump-tax-cuts-republicans-deficit.html
“감세란 무엇인가?”
요즘 많은 미국 공화당 의원들의 머리를 떠나지 않는 질문이다. 이들은 어느 정도, 그리고 얼마나 빨리 다시 감세를 할 수 있을지 고민하고 있다.
2017년 공화당이 주도해 통과시킨 감세 정책의 일부 조항이 곧 만료될 예정이기 때문이다. 의회가 내년까지 아무런 조치를 취하지 않으면 미국인 중 대부분의 세금 부담은 증가하게 된다. 최저 소득세율 구간과 확대해 둔 표준 공제가 문제다. 이에 공화당은 만료 전 이를 연장하려고 한다.
워싱턴의 일반적인 예산 원칙에 따르면 이렇게 하면 이는 감세에 해당한다. 그것도 아주 값비싼 감세다. 의회예산국(CBO)에 따르면 2017년 감세 정책을 앞으로 10년 연장할 경우, 정부 세수는 약 4조 달러 줄어든다.
공화당은 이 비용을 상쇄할 다른 세금의 인상이나 지출 삭감 방안을 내놓지 못하고 있어 어려움을 겪고 있다. 사정이 이러니 일부 공화당 의원이 새로운 대안 이론을 들고 나온 것은 놀라운 일이 아니다. 바로 기존 감세를 연장하는 것은 돈이 들지 않는다는 논리다.
내년 상원 재정위원회를 맡을 것으로 보이는 마이클 크레이포 상원의원(공화당ㆍ아이다호)은 지난주 폭스 비즈니스에 출연해 이 논리를 펼쳤다. 트럼프 대통령 당선인에게 자문을 해주기도 하는 래리 쿠드로와 인터뷰에서 그는 “미국 국민에게 4조 달러에 달하는 세금 인상이 이뤄지지 않을 것이라는 말하는 과감한 결정을 해야 한다”면서 “이 과정에서 재정 적자가 증가하지도 않을 것”이라고 말했다.
크레이포 의원은 여기에 공화당이 예산 규칙을 공식적으로 수정해 감세 연장이 추가 비용으로 보이지 않도록 할 수도 있다고 덧붙였다. 하지만 공화당 내에서도 이렇게 무리하는 것을 경계하는 가운데, 일부 예산 전문가들은 우려를 제기했다.
건전한 연방예산을 위한 위원회(CRFB)의 마야 맥기니스 위원장은 “명백한 예산 눈가림이고 문제 회피”라며 “현재 나라의 심각한 재정 상황을 고려할 때, 새로운 정책이 이를 악화시키지 않도록 해야 한다”고 말했다.
WRITTEN BY ANDREW DUEHREN AND TRANSLATED BY CHUN YOUNG-SUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
