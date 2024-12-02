39th Golden Disc Awards announces 50 nominees
Published: 02 Dec. 2024, 13:22
YOON SO-YEON
The 39th Golden Disc Awards announced the 50 nominees for its upcoming awards ceremony set to take place on Jan. 4 and 5 at the Fukuoka PayPay Dome in Japan.
The Golden Disc Awards, hosted by the JoongAng Group, is a pop music ceremony that gives out multiple honors and three grand prizes — Digital Song of the Year, Album of the Year and Rookie Artist of the Year — as well as popular vote awards for male and female acts.
A total of 20 acts were nominated in the best song and album sections each, and 10 acts received nominations for the Rookie Artist honor.
For the Digital Song category, K-pop acts NewJeans, DAY6, Riize, Le Sserafim, BabyMonster, Bibi, Viviz, IVE, IU, ILLIT, aespa, Lee Mu-jin, Lee Young-ji, Lim Jae-hyun, Zico, Kiss of Life, Taeyeon, TWS, QWER and (G)I-DLE have been nominated.
The Best Album category nominees are Riize, Baekhyun, BabyMonster, BoyNextDoor, Seventeen, Stray Kids, IVE, aespa, Ateez, NMIXX, NCT Dream, NCT Wish, NCT 127, Enhypen, Yuqi of (G)I-DLE, ZeroBaseOne, Tomorrow X Together, Twice, Plave and (G)I-DLE.
The rookies competing for their award are Nowadays, NEXZ, BabyMonster, ILLIT, Ampers&One, NCT Wish, All(h)ours, One Pact, UNIS and TWS.
The nominees were chosen based on the streams, downloads of digital songs and album sales for each category and the rookies were chosen based on both digital song plays and physical album sales.
The 39th Golden Disc Awards will award the Digital Song prize on Jan. 4 and the Best Album award on Jan. 5. It will be hosted by singer Sung Si-kyung, singer-actor Cha Eun-woo and actor Moon Ga-young.
The lineup of performers will be announced on Tuesday and Dec. 9.
