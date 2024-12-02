 39th Golden Disc Awards announces 50 nominees
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

39th Golden Disc Awards announces 50 nominees

Published: 02 Dec. 2024, 13:22
The 39th Golden Disc Awards poster [GOLDEN DISC AWARDS ORGANIZING COMMITTEE]

The 39th Golden Disc Awards poster [GOLDEN DISC AWARDS ORGANIZING COMMITTEE]

 
The 39th Golden Disc Awards announced the 50 nominees for its upcoming awards ceremony set to take place on Jan. 4 and 5 at the Fukuoka PayPay Dome in Japan.
 
The Golden Disc Awards, hosted by the JoongAng Group, is a pop music ceremony that gives out multiple honors and three grand prizes — Digital Song of the Year, Album of the Year and Rookie Artist of the Year — as well as popular vote awards for male and female acts.
 

Related Article

 
A total of 20 acts were nominated in the best song and album sections each, and 10 acts received nominations for the Rookie Artist honor.
 
For the Digital Song category, K-pop acts NewJeans, DAY6, Riize, Le Sserafim, BabyMonster, Bibi, Viviz, IVE, IU, ILLIT, aespa, Lee Mu-jin, Lee Young-ji, Lim Jae-hyun, Zico, Kiss of Life, Taeyeon, TWS, QWER and (G)I-DLE have been nominated.
 
The Best Album category nominees are Riize, Baekhyun, BabyMonster, BoyNextDoor, Seventeen, Stray Kids, IVE, aespa, Ateez, NMIXX, NCT Dream, NCT Wish, NCT 127, Enhypen, Yuqi of (G)I-DLE, ZeroBaseOne, Tomorrow X Together, Twice, Plave and (G)I-DLE. 
 
Girl group aespa [SM ENTERTAINMENT]

Girl group aespa [SM ENTERTAINMENT]

K-pop girl group NewJeans [ADOR]

K-pop girl group NewJeans [ADOR]

Poster of boy band Seventeen's Japanese leg of its world tour [PLEDIS ENTERTAINMENT]

Poster of boy band Seventeen's Japanese leg of its world tour [PLEDIS ENTERTAINMENT]

 
The rookies competing for their award are Nowadays, NEXZ, BabyMonster, ILLIT, Ampers&One, NCT Wish, All(h)ours, One Pact, UNIS and TWS.
 
The nominees were chosen based on the streams, downloads of digital songs and album sales for each category and the rookies were chosen based on both digital song plays and physical album sales.
 
The 39th Golden Disc Awards will award the Digital Song prize on Jan. 4 and the Best Album award on Jan. 5. It will be hosted by singer Sung Si-kyung, singer-actor Cha Eun-woo and actor Moon Ga-young.
 
The lineup of performers will be announced on Tuesday and Dec. 9.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Golden Disc Golden Disc Awards JoongAng Group

More in K-pop

Jessi reaches out to fans in 19th debut anniversary Instagram story post

'I'm just like anyone else with feelings': Rosé discusses malicious online comments, upcoming album

39th Golden Disc Awards announces 50 nominees

A world tour for Blackpink, new leaders for Treasure: YG Entertainment outlines 2025 plans

GFriend to unite for 10th anniversary album and concert

Related Stories

[GOLDEN DISC] Seventeen wins Grand Prize for Album of the Year at Golden Discs

Cha Eun-woo, Sung Si-kyung to host 38th Golden Disc Awards

Golden Disc Awards nominees announced ahead of ceremony on Jan. 8

Shhh — It’s the Kiss of Life here to revitalize the K-pop spirit [GOLDEN 2023]

Golden Disc Awards to be held in Jakarta on Jan. 6
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)