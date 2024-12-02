 A world tour for Blackpink, new leaders for Treasure: YG Entertainment outlines 2025 plans
Published: 02 Dec. 2024, 12:27
YG Entertainment head producer Yang Hyun-suk on the agency's YouTube video on Dec. 2. [YG ENTERTAINMENT]

 
Boy band Treasure will see new leaders, and Blackpink is set to launch a world tour next year, YG Entertainment’s head producer Yang Hyun-suk announced on the agency’s YouTube channel on Monday.  
 
In a video titled "Treasure News & 2025 YG Plan | YG Announcement," Yang outlined Treasure’s plans for the upcoming year.  
 
The boy band is scheduled to release an EP in February, followed by a full-length album between July and August. Treasure will also embark on a world tour starting in October.  
 
Yang revealed the title of the band’s upcoming single, “Last Night,” set for release this Thursday.   
 

“I promise that Treasure will be more active in various areas next year,” Yang said.  
 
Yang also announced a leadership transition within the group. Current leaders Choi Hyun-suk and Jihoon will hand over their roles to Junkyu and Asahi starting next year.  
 
“This change aligns with our efforts to add new dynamics to the group,” Yang said.   
 
Other YG artists, including Blackpink, BabyMonster, AKMU and Winner, are also preparing for world tours next year.  
 
However, Yang did not disclose specific schedules for these tours.  
 
The producer further hinted at the debut of a new group. “There are many trainees waiting for their debuts. I will share specific dates at a later time,” he said.

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
