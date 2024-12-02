G-Dragon's MAMA Awards performance outfit reportedly worth $6.4 million
Published: 02 Dec. 2024, 19:48
As musically impressive as G-Dragon's 14-minute performance at the MAMA Awards was, his all-pink outfit adorned with vibrant jewelry was equally impressive, reportedly worth an estimated 9 billion won ($6.4 million) in total.
The K-pop icon performed two solo tracks before joining his bandmates Taeyang and Daesung to perform his latest single, "Home Sweet Home," followed by Big Bang’s iconic hits "Bang Bang Bang" (2015) and "Fantastic Baby" (2012) at the 2024 MAMA Awards on Nov. 23 at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan.
For the highly anticipated return after seven years, G-Dragon donned a custom-made pink suit styled like a military uniform and a matching pink crown-adorned hat, with his hair dyed pink.
The suit, crafted by premium atelier Blackkong, featured 300 hand-stitched pearls, while the crown was handcrafted by designer Kowgi, known for styling top K-pop acts such as aespa, IVE, IU and Blackpink.
Adding to the outfit’s sophistication was a daisy-shaped brooch with a drooping petal, a collaboration between G-Dragon’s own brand Peaceminusone and luxury watchmaker Jacob & Co. This unique accessory, made of 18K white gold, features 9.31 carats of white diamonds, 1.94 carats of yellow sapphires and 4.2 carats of charoite. It was previously sold at auction for 150 million won by Joopiter, a global digital-first auction house.
Another standout jewelry piece was the emerald green Paraiba tourmaline ring, first showcased in his “Power” music video. The ring, featuring 33.88 carats of the rare gemstone, is valued at approximately 8.8 billion won. It is accentuated with 2.33 carats of white diamonds and 0.56 carats of pink diamonds arranged to look as if a butterfly is surrounding the tourmaline.
Adding a playful touch to his outfit, G-Dragon carried a miniature flip bag encrusted with crystal pearls by Chanel, priced at around 9 million won, perfectly complementing his signature unisex style.
