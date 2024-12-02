GFriend to unite for 10th anniversary album and concert
Girl group GFriend will return with a special album, “Season of Memories,” on Jan. 13 to celebrate the 10th anniversary of its debut, their agency Source Music announced Monday.
This will mark the band’s first reunion in four years since disbanding in May 2021, following the termination of the members’ exclusive contracts with Source Music. A track from the special album will be prereleased on Jan. 6, according to the agency.
The girl group will also hold a concert, “GFriend 10th Anniversary: ‘Season of Memories,’” on Jan. 18 and 19 at the Olympic Hall in Songpa District, southern Seoul.
“The special album and concert are part of the band’s 10th-anniversary project, fulfilling the members’ wish to create a meaningful memory for their fans,” Source Music said.
“The project will be a meaningful opportunity for the members and their fans, ‘Buddy,’ to walk down memory lane together.”
GFriend debuted in January 2015 with their single “Glass Bead” and quickly rose to fame with hits like “Me Gustas Tu” (2015), “Rough” (2016) and “Love Whisper” (2017).
Since disbanding in 2021, the members have pursued separate paths. Eunha, SinB and Umji formed a trio named Viviz, signing with Big Planet Made Entertainment in October 2021, while the other members have focused on their solo careers.
