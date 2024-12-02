 'I'm just like anyone else with feelings': Rosé discusses malicious online comments, upcoming album
Published: 02 Dec. 2024, 14:34
Rosé speaks about her upcoming full-length solo album, ″rosie,″ during JTBC's evening newscast ″Newsroom″ on Sunday. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Rosé of Blackpink admitted that malicious comments affected her during a recent interview on JTBC’s "Newsroom." 
 
“I wanted to avoid the emotions that I felt when reading online comments," Rosé said as she talked about her latest single, "number one girl,” on the evening newscast on Sunday. “I wanted to pretend to be strong, to tell myself, ‘This doesn’t affect me.’ But at some point, I realized I’m just like anyone else with feelings and that these comments affect me. Accepting that and channeling it into my music helped me forgive and heal myself.”  
 

She also revealed that the single — a pre-released track from her upcoming full length-album "rosie" — was inspired by her personal struggles. “There was a time when I hoped to be perfect, wholly loved and understood by someone. The song was inspired by moments when I was struggled in solitude.” 
 
During the interview, she also spoke about her experience working with pop sensation Bruno Mars for their global hit “APT.”
 
Rosé and Bruno Mars at the 2024 MAMA Awards on Nov. 22 at the Kyocera Dome, Osaka [SCREEN CAPTURE]

“I was amazed [to work with him] at first, but Bruno Mars was incredibly supportive and inspiring. When I mentioned I’d be on ‘Newsroom,’ he told me to say, ‘Bruno Mars jjang!’” The Korean word jjang translates to "awesome” or “the best” in English.
 
The singer said that words of encouragement help her the most. “I love working so much that hearing, ‘You’re doing well,’ really energizes me," she said. "Compliments from my friends especially make me feel like I’m on the right track."
 
Reflecting on her early trainee days, Rosé opened up about leaving her family in Australia at an early age to pursue her music career in Korea. 
 
“It was definitely lonely growing up," she said. "I suddenly found myself in Korea, far from home and my family. But I had this strong determination that I had to succeed. When I called my parents in tears, they told me, ‘You can always come back. We just wanted you to have this experience.’ But I couldn’t give up — I told them, ‘I’ll only return after I debut.’”
 
Rosé [THE BLACK LABEL]

Rosé described her upcoming album releasing on Friday as deeply personal. “Creating this album made me truly happy," she said. "It’s incredibly dear to my heart.” She also shared her hopes to consistently produce music that feels authentic.
 
Before wrapping up, Rosé teased Blackpink's plans for the new year, hinting at “a new album and a tour." The four members are currently working with YG Entertainment for their group promotions while pursuing solo activities separately at other labels.
 
To find out more about Rosé, visit Celeb Confirmed!    
  
 
 
 

BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
